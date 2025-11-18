Kim Kardashian’s $5B Nike Brand Signs Deal With Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam

While Jake Paul continues to make new strides in boxing, his speed-skating fiancée Jutta Leerdam is hitting major milestones of her own. Fresh off winning her first gold medal of the World Cup season, she has also secured a new modeling deal with NikeSKIMS—the high-profile collaboration between Kim Kardashian and sportswear giant Nike.

Leerdam captured gold in the 1000m women’s event at the ISU World Cup in Salt Lake City on November 15, edging out Femke Kok by just 0.08 seconds. Riding the momentum of her victory, she took to TikTok to reveal the partnership, posting a playful video of herself dancing on the ice. Now, Nike has followed up by releasing a polished promotional video starring Leerdam.

Jutta Leerdam shares her take on NikeSKIMS Drop 2

Nike shared the promotional video on Instagram with the caption, “Being one of the best speed skaters in the world requires an intense training regimen. Jutta Leerdam feels comfortable and powerful in her favorite items from NikeSKIMS Drop 2.” In the video, Leerdam echoed that sentiment, praising the clothing for its comfort and functionality.

“I love that I can mix and match the pieces into so many looks,” she said. “As a speed skater, this collection really suits my body and compresses me in all the right places. I feel in this collection I’ve seen so many pieces already that support me in my workouts, but also make me feel very confident and still a bit sexy. So, I really love NikeSKIMS.”

Jutta Leerdam is the newest athlete to publicly represent Kim Kardashian and Nike’s collaboration, joining names like Serena Williams, Jordan Chiles, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The NikeSKIMS line officially debuted on Friday, September 26. Jake Paul, on the other hand, is facing former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The announcement came in recently, revealing that it would be a professional heavyweight fight live on Netflix. Coming back to Leerdam’s modeling gig, for Kim Kardashian, it seems the wave of good news isn’t stopping anytime soon.

SKIMS, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, reaches $5 billion valuation

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has reached a staggering $5 billion valuation after securing $225 million in new funding. The latest round was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from BDT & MSD Partners and existing investors, marking one of the largest private raises for a U.S. consumer brand this year.

Launched in 2019 by Kardashian and entrepreneur Jens Grede, SKIMS has rapidly evolved into a global powerhouse, projecting over $1 billion in net sales this year. Kardashian celebrated the milestone, saying the announcement “validates the hard work of our incredible team and partners… becoming a global omnichannel retail brand.”

Having said that, Jutta Leerdam is clearly matching her fiancé, Jake Paul, blow for blow when it comes to big career moves. While Paul prepares to fight Anthony Joshua next month, Leerdam has stepped into the spotlight as one of the faces of NikeSKIMS. What do you think of their new clothing line?