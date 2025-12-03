KSI Confirms Final Verdict on Jake Paul Fight as He Reveals Why He Skipped Logan’s Wedding

The world of influencer-boxing is never short of drama, with a new chapter unfolding in Logan Paul‘s wedding saga. After his business partner for the energy drink company Prime, KSI, skipped Paul’s wedding, social media raised questions on the noticeable divide between the two. KSI has come clear on the matter, and the story begins with Logan’s brother, Jake Paul.

The tension between KSI and Jake Paul is nothing new, and has one way or another, kept their content machines running. Whether it’s their potential competitive clash or their personal jabs, their rivalry has been on the mantle of YouTube boxing for years. That has, however, taken an unexpected and messy turn, bleeding into Logan Paul’s wedding plans.

Jake Paul is why KSI skipped Logan’s wedding

“A lot of people think the beef with me and Jake isn’t real, bro. Oh, it’s real. I mean, publicly, privately, it’s real. I didn’t go to Logan’s wedding because Jake was there, because I knew all the focus would be on me and Jake, and I didn’t want to take that away from Logan because it’s his special day with him and Nina. Why would I want to ruin that?” KSI held no bars as he shared what happened behind the curtains on his YouTube channel.

Logan Paul tied the knot with Nina Agdal in a beautiful Lake Como ceremony on August 15, 2025. But KSI’s vacant seat was what truly raised eyebrows. Despite their partnership through Prime and friendship built inside and outside the ring, KSI couldn’t help but reject the wedding invitation.

Over the years, the pair have exchanged taunting jabs everywhere. Jake mocked KSI’s single ‘Thick of it’, calling it “s**t” after its release, which prompted the rapper to reply with a sarcastic comment, “Looks like you’ve got your next opponent lined up then.” However, when the conversation steered over to their potential bout, the narrative tilted.

The two internet rivals provoked each other for a fight multiple times, none of which ever materialized. Jake Paul even called KSI a “side quest.” And it seems that’s exactly how he treats the rapper, after he confirmed a bout with Anthony Joshua despite numerous dialogues between the two for their anticipated showdown. KSI seems to support AJ, as he further added in his video:

“Jake, good luck, brother. Fair play, fair play, bro. This is a big fight for you. You’re gonna get your dollar dollar bills, yo. I hope you realize that you are f***ed in that ring and I will remind AJ every single day how important it is for you to get knocked out, Jake.”

While KSI supports AJ KO’ing Jake Paul, would he like it better if he could swap places with AJ in the ring? KSI has left nothing unanswered, and it most certainly looks like the fire has died down.

KSI shares updates on his bout with Jake Paul

Talks of the pair entering the ring together have haunted the media since 2018, after KSI famously swayed his career into boxing, defeating Joe Weller at the Cooper Box. While the KSI vs Logan Paul round wasn’t hard to come by, with Jake, matters have been increasingly twisted. Ego, stakes, most importantly, weight differences caught up, with KSI fighting in the catchweight (185 lbs), while Jake moved to cruiserweight (200 lbs) to fight former boxing legend Mike Tyson.

That has, without a doubt, wearied the fans, who once eagerly looked for the KSI vs the younger Paul round. One Reddit user wrote, “Does anyone give a s*** about KSI versus Jake anymore?” KSI shut it down completely on his stream, leaving no doubt that he doesn’t care.

“I don’t. I’m done. I’m done with this fight. I think it’s put to bed. It’s not gonna happen… Jake, I don’t think this one is super realistic anymore. We haven’t heard anything from their side in a while… They had their chance. Now I don’t give a s*** anymore.”

With that, KSI has officially put all talk of a fight with Jake Paul to rest, closing the chapter on years of speculation. He’s now turning his full focus back to music, leaving the ring behind for good. Would you like to see KSI share the ring with Jake Paul at some point?