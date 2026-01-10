KSI Explains Rejecting $30 Million Offer to Fight Jake Paul

Forget about Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson. In modern boxing, one of the biggest what-ifs remains KSI vs. Jake Paul. Although the pair have been trading words, insults, and promises of a fight for years, a bout never managed to come to reality. But now, KSI has revealed an interesting part of their negotiations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The British YouTube star recently appeared in an interview with India’s Beer Biceps Ranveer on YouTube. As they got to chatting, KSI spilled the beans on the offers he has received over the years to face Jake Paul. And the amounts are massive to say the least. In his own admission, KSI said he was offered $20 million and $30 million to face ‘El Gallo.’

ADVERTISEMENT

KSI claims to have done everything in boxing

KSI opened up about his boxing journey and motivations while speaking to Ranveer, making it clear that financial gain was never his driving force. Reflecting on his bout against Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed the truth. “My fight with Tommy Fury, all the money I made, I gave it to my trainers,” KSI said when asked whether boxing had benefited him financially.

He further emphasized that money was never the reason he stepped into the ring, despite receiving massive offers to face Jake Paul. “I’ve been offered 20 million to fight Jake Paul, 30 million to fight Jake Paul.” KSI went on to shut down any possibility of returning to boxing for financial incentives alone.

“These guys can’t give me any amount of money to fight this guy. When it comes to boxing, I’m done,” he stated. According to KSI, his primary objective was always to build Misfits Boxing and eventually secure a showdown with Jake Paul. “[I] built Misfits, tried to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again. It’s just excuse after excuse after excuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Toth/Shutterstock 13608572i YouTuber KSI West Ham United v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Football, London Stadium, London, UK – 06 Nov 2022 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. West Ham United v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Football, London Stadium, London, UK – 06 Nov 2022 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJoexToth/Shutterstockx 13608572i

He also claimed that he was ready to fight when Jake Paul took on Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz, but the bout never materialized due to Paul’s reluctance. “At that point, I had to fight Tommy Fury. I was like, you know what? I tried to build up again to then try and fight Jake again. And then he was just getting heavier and heavier, trying to move the goalposts when it comes to weight,” KSI said during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ultimately, the repeated setbacks pushed KSI to walk away from the idea of fighting Jake Paul altogether. As things stand, the long-anticipated clash remains out of reach. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has since shed light on why his brother has no interest in facing KSI.

Logan Paul believes weight is stopping Jake Paul vs. KSI

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast a while back, Logan admitted he has been pushing hard to make the fight happen. But he claimed the gap in weight classes has stalled negotiations. “I’m working on it. I’m trying so hard,” Logan said. “There’s a weight problem at the moment. Jake’s technically the fat guy. [KSI] fights lighter. It’s a disaster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan suggested that Jake no longer view the matchup as necessary. “[Jake] genuinely believes that he’s kind of above the influencer boxing, and he classifies KSI still as an influencer boxer,” he explained. “He won’t go down to a weight where he’s genuinely uncomfortable just to satisfy a YouTube audience,” Logan said, adding, “He’s big now. He’s bigger. He’s a thick f—king tattooed beast.”

From the looks of things, Jake Paul vs. KSI is never going to happen, even though there’s plenty of money to be made. But if it did, who do you think would win?