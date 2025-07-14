Laila Ali Perfectly Sums Up Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in Honest Verdict

Some battles are nearly unwinnable—even for a seven-division champion like Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican powerhouse first clashed with undisputed super lightweight queen Katie Taylor in April 2022, marking a historic moment as the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. It was also the first time any woman earned a $1 million purse from a single bout. Yet, they weren’t done making history.

Last year in November, on the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Taylor and Serrano collided for a second time, stealing the spotlight from the main event itself. It quickly became the most-watched women’s sporting event in the country thanks to Netflix, drawing another massive purse for both. That brings us to Friday night, Serrano tried her luck a third time, this time on a historic all-women’s card in Madison Square Garden. The result?

Despite three attempts, Serrano couldn’t overcome Taylor, even though all three fights were extremely close. And that reflects in Laila Ali’s statement, as she perfectly summed up the trilogy. “What an honor to co-host [Katie Taylor] and [Amanda Serrano] electrifying 3rd fight at @thegarden on @Netflix with @katescott and @andresogward,” Ali wrote on Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures of herself. While Ali hasn’t fought at the Garden a ton, she did beat Shelley Burton back in November 2006 at the same venue.

Ali served as a fight analyst and commentator for the broadcast of Taylor vs. Serrano 3 on Friday night. Regardless, Ali added, “These two trailblazers have elevated the game with their skill, class, and integrity. I’m beyond proud.” Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, retired from the sport back in 2007 with an undefeated record of 24-0, including 21 knockouts. Much like Serrano and Taylor, Ali won multiple belts, which included the WBC, WIBA, and IWBF super middleweight titles and the IWBF light heavyweight title.

Still, is a fourth showdown between Taylor and Serrano possible?

Katie Taylor could retire after the Amanda Serrano fight

Having secured a 3-0 sweep in the Serrano trilogy and approaching the age of 40, ‘The Bray Bomber’ doesn’t have much left to prove. Undisputed in two weight classes, a resume full of glorious victories, even her sole loss to Chantelle Cameron has been avenged. Yet, Taylor doesn’t want to rush things.

“I don’t know,” Taylor said when asked about retirement during her post-fight press conference. “I’m just going to enjoy this victory right now and sit back and reflect. I’ll make a decision on that soon.” While Taylor is unsure, her promoter, Eddie Hearn, seems to have some other ideas. “I feel like Katie could do another 20 or 30 rounds. So she’ll decide if she’s going to fight again. For me, I think she’s got at least 11 or 12 left,” Hearn said.

From the looks of it, this may be the end of the road for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano. A rivalry that spanned three years and three unforgettable fights, it will be remembered as one of the greatest in women's boxing history.