Lamont Roach Breaks Silence on Gervonta Davis Contract Hurdles One Month Before Rematch

For Gervonta Davis, it was supposed to be just another routine fight, an easy payday against a smaller opponent. Lamont Roach Jr., the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, was moving up a weight class, and most expected ‘Tank’ to steamroll the 29-year-old without much resistance. But what unfolded on fight night was far from predictable. Roach matched Gervonta Davis’ punch for punch, pushing the WBA lightweight champion to his limit and forcing a majority decision draw in what turned out to be a shocker.

Adding to the controversy was Tank’s bizarre ninth-round moment when he dropped to one knee and ran to his corner mid-fight to have his face wiped. Now, a rematch is set for August 16th in Las Vegas, but doubts loom as Lamont Roach Jr has expressed skepticism about the fight even happening. He suggested that the 30-0 boxer might back out of the fight at the last minute. “Lmao buddy know damn well ion f–k around like that. He gassin’ y’all up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet 😴😭 He really might pull out of the fight… stay tuned,” Lamont Roach Jr. posted on X a few weeks ago, fueling speculation about Gervonta Davis’ commitment to the rematch. But what’s the latest on that?

Just a few hours ago, TMZ Sports caught up with The Reaper for a candid interview and pressed him on whether the Baltimore native had signed the contract. “You’ve hinted that Tank hasn’t signed the contract yet. Can you speak to that?” the reporter asked. “No, I can’t speak to that,” Lamont Roach Jr. replied, breaking his silence on the contract hurdles just a month out from the rematch. Noticing Roach crack a smile, the reporter pushed again: “So, I mean, you’re smiling, really hard. Is that a yes, or…?” The 29-year-old then paused, rolled his eyes while answering, “No, I’m not saying he didn’t sign the contract.”

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Gervonta Davis punches Lamont Roach Jr. during their bout for Davis’ WBA lightweight title at Barclays Center on March 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The cryptic response only deepened the mystery surrounding the rematch. Finally, the reporter asked if Roach thought Gervonta Davis was scared, considering how close their first bout was. Roach replied, “I wouldn’t necessarily say scared of me as a man, but he scared to get embarrassed. That’s his problem.”

While Roach is clearly enjoying keeping fans in suspense, it seems unlikely Gervonta Davis will back out now. After their controversial draw, Tank publicly posted, “And say no more. I’m pushing for the rematch,” signaling his intent to settle the score. Still, ‘The Reaper’ seems to have one eye on the future already, teasing details about a potential next opponent even before the rematch date arrives.

Is Lamont Roach Jr. already moving on from Gervonta Davis?

While recently appearing on a Twitch stream, Lamont Roach Jr. offered a revealing look at his future plans. “After I beat Tank, I am fighting the winner of Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr.,” Roach said candidly. It’s a bold statement, especially considering GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh has already confirmed that Haney and Norman Jr. will clash later this year for Norman’s WBO welterweight title. Though the official date hasn’t been announced, the bout is expected to take place in November, and with Jaron Ennis moving up to junior middleweight, it’s shaping up to be the biggest welterweight fight of the year.

Currently still campaigning at lightweight, Lamont Roach Jr. is set to remain in the division through his upcoming August rematch with Gervonta Davis. But his intentions are clear. After the rematch, he’s definitely moving up. He confirmed the plan during the same stream, doubling down with, “I am not going to say it again… at 47.” So, if Roach can pull off the upset against Gervonta Davis, he could quickly find himself in the middle of yet another high-profile title fight.

Of course, for that vision to become reality, Lamont Roach Jr. must first get past Gervonta Davis in their highly anticipated rematch. And judging by his recent tone, Roach is more than ready for the challenge. He even delivered a pointed message to Davis, signaling his eagerness to finish what their first fight started. But the big question is: can Roach replicate or even improve upon his performance from their initial encounter and finally end Tank’s reign? Or will Gervonta Davis come back stronger this time?