Lamont Roach Confirms Gervonta Davis’ Rematch-Threatening Contract Move

With each passing day, the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Jr. rematch saga keeps getting messier. After Roach Jr. stunned the boxing world by going the distance with ‘Tank’ in a contentious and controversial majority draw, he earned his shot at a second showdown with the Baltimorean. And until recently, everything was going smoothly with the rematch all but confirmed for August 16 in Las Vegas.

However, the tide turned when Roach Jr. voiced concerns about the WBA lightweight champion, stalling on signing the contract. The matter turned chaotic when, a few days ago, Miami officials arrested Gervonta Davis on a misdemeanor battery charge tied to an alleged domestic dispute, putting the rematch in jeopardy. However, the 30-year-old was released the next day after posting the bond.

Despite these setbacks, ‘The Reaper’ remained optimistic, believing the mess would sort out soon. However, that all changed on Thursday when the WBA Super Featherweight champion came to terms with reality. In his stream, Roach Jr. admitted to his followers, “I don’t even know how to start this sh*t off, cause y’all gon’ be bad as sh*t. I ain’t gon’ lie, bro, I just think this n**ga don’t wanna fight. I’mma put a point-blank symbol like that,” casting doubts over the rematch, fully aware that the update would disappoint the fans.

The 29-year-old expressed regret for not being able to keep his word, but he felt helpless in the situation, reminding everyone that Gervonta Davis still hasn’t signed the contract to finalize the rematch. “He still didn’t get past that. So…that s**t, like…that s**t gettin’ me mad,” he continued. While the rematch hasn’t been entirely ruled out, the likelihood of it happening is fading fast. “I think Lil’ Bruh just… Lil’ Bruh really don’t wanna get in there. Like, no funny. I’m not even playin’, bro. Like, no funny. I really think he don’t wanna get in there,” he shared, his tone filled with frustration. To Roach Jr., this isn’t just about delays anymore—it feels like Tank Davis is deliberately dodging the fight.

The uncertainty has clearly taken a toll, leaving Roach Jr. both frustrated and bewildered. Though he’s clinging to a sliver of hope pending an official statement, it seems the opportunity he fought for is slipping away with each passing day. “I was lookin’ sharp as a m********r this morning. Sharp as a Ginsu, m*******r. You hear me? That shit… That shit… N****s just in the way. N****s just in the way, bro. I ain’t sh*t on you, bro. He is scared. I ain’t gon’ lie. I think he’s scared,” he concluded.

However, deep down, though, he knows that if the Baltimore native has decided to walk away, no amount of provocation will sway him. And like a clockwork, just hours after Roach Jr.’s emotional livestream, boxing insider Rick Glaser confirmed his worst fears, solidifying the grim reality.

Gervonta Davis is in no mood for the rematch

The IBHOF elector took to his ‘X,’ revealing that the Lamont Roach-Gervonta Davis rematch is facing quite troublesome issues. He declared the August 16 rematch canceled and questioned a possible rescheduling. “The Tank Davis-Lamont Roach PBC card won’t happen [on] August 16. The big question is it postponed, or outright canceled, as Tank never actually signed a bout contract to rematch Roach,” he wrote, confirming ‘The Reaper’s’ accusations.

“I’m told Tank doesn’t want to fight the very tough Roach again, after their draw March 1,” he added, as Roach Jr.’s worst fear came true. True to his form, Glaser took a shot at PBC and wrote, “This is what’s called “organized confusion” It’s Boxing the PBC way!”

So, at this point, only one thing is certain. That the rematch won’t be happening on August 16. This makes sense given Gervonta Davis still hasn’t signed the contract with less than a month remaining. It appears uncertain whether this rematch will happen at all. For Roach’s sake, let’s hope it happens. Because he has put everything at stake for this opportunity. On the other hand, Gervonta Davis has plenty of options to fall down upon. What do you think?