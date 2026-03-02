Lamont Roach Jr. Responds to Keyshawn Davis’ Callout After Devin Haney Leaves ‘The Businessman’ Hanging

Is Lamont Roach Jr. going to come in as a knight in shining armor for Keyshawn Davis? Well, at least, ‘The Reaper’ has now responded to a callout from ‘The Businessman.’ Roach Jr., who is coming off two back-to-back majority decision draws against Gervonta Davis and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, appears to have accepted the challenge in his response on social media recently.

“Now n—as styling wanna call my name @keyshawndavis swyd we already chopped it up we all the way understood lil bra,” Lamont Roach Jr. wrote on his Instagram story.

This comes after ‘The Businessman’ took to X, calling out the former WBA super featherweight champion.

“Since ‘Debo’ [Haney] scary & never stood on his word, [Lamont Roach Jr.] you trying to fight me?” Davis asked.

It’s worth noting that Keyshawn Davis defeated Denys Berinchyk in February last year to become the WBO lightweight champion. However, he couldn’t hold on to the title for long. In June, he was supposed to face Edwin De Los Santos to defend his title, but failed miserably to make weight, resulting in him being stripped of the title.

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Roach Jr. vs Oquendo, May 4, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, USA Lamont Roach Jr. black/yellow/red trunks celebrates after defeating Jonathan Oquendo not pictured in their junior lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. Roach Jr. won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 04.05.2019 18:59:01, 12645350, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Boxing, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 12645350

He publicly revealed that he can no longer make weight at lightweight and is moving to the super lightweight division. Davis fought for the first time at super lightweight last month on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez, beating Jamaine Ortiz via 12th-round knockout. Immediately after, ‘The Businessman’ called out Devin Haney for a fight.

However, ‘The Dream’ now appears to be linked to a potential rematch with Ryan Garcia, which has left Keyshawn Davis without an opponent for his next fight.

Is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney a done deal?

It looks like Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have agreed to fight. If this ends up happening, the fight will reignite one of boxing’s most heated rivalries. Their first meeting at Barclays Center in New York City ended in controversy after Garcia’s majority decision win was later overturned to a No Contest following a positive test for Ostarine.

Now, with both men rebounding in impressive fashion, the rematch is set to carry even greater stakes.

“As a storyline, it has the bad blood. It’s a unification now, and it’s the biggest fight in boxing—the perfect fight to be made,” Haney told DAZN.

“I heard you speaking my name,” Garcia fired back. “If this is what you want, let’s start the discussions. Mark my words, you’ll never fight again after this.”

“Let’s start our VADA testing so we can make the biggest fight in boxing,” Haney responded.

“Start now, no worries,” Garcia wrote back, agreeing to Haney’s terms.

From the looks of things, Keyshawn Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. have agreed to a fight. And so have Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, but who do you think will emerge victorious?