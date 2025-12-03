Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Pitbull Cruz in Trouble as Main Card Boxer Fails Doping Test Days Before Fight Night

Lamont Roach Jr. might have the worst luck in boxing right now. Despite taking Gervonta Davis to his limits, he still missed out on a rematch. Then, he shifted his focus to super lightweight for a shot at the Interim WBC title against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. But even that opportunity now appears to be in jeopardy. And the reason has nothing to do with Roach or Cruz. It stems from a fighter in the night’s co-main event.

According to a report from Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger, Janibek Alimkhanuly has returned an adverse analytical finding just three days before his scheduled bout with Erislandy Lara at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The two were set to meet in a unification clash for Lara’s WBA regular belt and Alimkhanuly’s IBF and WBO titles. Now, the entire card is suddenly hanging in the balance.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Pitbull Cruz could be taken off, too

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael has obtained a VADA report indicating that the Alimkhanuly vs. Lara bout has been canceled. “I’ve obtained [a] copy of [the] VADA report on unified 160 titlist Janibek Alimkhanuly, who has tested positive for banned PED Meldonium,” he wrote on X, sharing an image of the document. “His 160 unification with Erislandy Lara on Saturday is off, per PBC.”

Rafael added that Premier Boxing Champions is actively searching for a replacement opponent for Lara. But if PBC cannot secure someone on such short notice, boxing’s oldest active world champion will be removed from the card entirely. Without a strong co-main event, the situation could even impact the main event between Lamont Roach Jr. and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, though nothing official has been announced.

Meanwhile, Alimkhanuly has issued a statement following news of his positive test. “I have always supported clean sport, you know this well,” the 32-year-old said. “I was surprised when I read the news. VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don’t know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest.”

Although not yet confirmed, the positive finding could lead to a suspension of a year or longer. He may also be stripped of his titles if he cannot prove his innocence. Meldonium (Mildronate), banned as a PED since 2016, is a metabolic modulator that shifts energy production from fatty acids to glucose, improving oxygen efficiency, reducing lactic acid buildup, and accelerating recovery.

For boxers, this translates to enhanced endurance during long camps, the ability to spar harder with less fatigue, greater cardiovascular protection under intense stress, and faster recovery between rounds—benefits that can provide a significant competitive edge. Still, Alimkhanuly is losing more than anyone else from the outcome of his drug test.

Terence Crawford was going to watch the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Erislandy Lara fight closely

Terence Crawford was always going to keep a close eye on the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Erislandy Lara middleweight unification fight. Fresh off becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion with his win over Canelo Alvarez, Crawford has hinted at a move to 160 pounds in pursuit of gold in a sixth weight class. And recently, he made his intentions even clearer.

At the WBO Convention in Bogotá, Crawford appeared in a video alongside Alimkhanuly’s manager, Egis Klimas, and sent a direct message to the unbeaten Kazakh. “I got my eyes on you, Janibek. Good luck,” Crawford said, pointing at his eyes before making a fist. Alimkhanuly later replied on social media, “Thank you, bro.”

Anyway, Alimkhanuly appears to have now even missed out on that mega fight as well. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Kazakh boxer. What do you make of all this?