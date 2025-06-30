Lamont Roach Looks Past Gervonta Davis Rematch, Eyes Surprise Next Opponent

It was an unassuming fight for WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, just another day at work, an easy fight to get money in the bank. WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. was coming up one weight class for the fight, adding to the belief that ‘Tank’ would steamroll the 29-year-old with ease. However, what followed on fight night was an absolute nightmare for Davis.

Roach Jr. matched Davis blow for blow, reaching a majority decision draw. Things were made worse for Davis due to the ninth-round knee incident, where he went down on a knee to get his face wiped in the middle of the fight. Now, the pair is expected to meet on August 16th in Las Vegas. However, it appears ‘The Reaper’ is already looking past the rematch, as he revealed his next opponent.

While appearing in a Twitch stream on his channel recently, Roach Jr. reflected on his future. “After I beat ‘Tank,’ I am fighting the winner of Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr.,” Roach revealed candidly. It’s worth noting that GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh recently confirmed that Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. will fight in the welterweight division for Norman Jr.’s WBO strap.

via Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 22: Gervonta Davis prepares to fight Ryan Garcia fight in the 12-round main-event Lightweight bout at Premier Boxing Champions – Davis vs Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230422_zsa_p175_217 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

While an exact date hasn’t been announced, the fight is expected to take place in November. With Jaron Ennis moving to junior middleweight, that is the biggest fight in the division. Regardless, Roach Jr. is currently in lightweight, and will remain there at least until August, so does this mean he will move up in weight?

Absolutely! Roach Jr.’s plan is to defeat ‘Tank’ Davis in the rematch in August, and then move up to welterweight to fight the winner of Haney-Norman Jr. He confirmed the same during his stream, stating, “I am not going to say it again… at 47.” However, for Roach Jr.’s grand scheme to work, first, he will have to get past Gervonta Davis.

And it appears Roach Jr. is eager for that matchup as well, as he sent a message to his upcoming opponent.

Lamont Roach Jr. asks Gervonta Davis to skip this

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Roach Jr. isn’t asking much from Gervonta Davis ahead of their much-anticipated rematch, just this one thing—chill with the hair grease! During the chat at Fanatics Fest in NYC, the 29-year-old reflected on their first fight, and especially the knee incident, which was the center of most of the controversy.

via Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_351 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“They wiped his face in the corner like it was a beauty salon,” Roach joked, alluding to the moment Davis was cleaned up between rounds. Since the bizarre move wasn’t ruled a knockdown, Roach Jr. isn’t willing to let it go. To make matters worse, Davis has yet to sign the contract for the fight.

“I wouldn’t say he’s scared of me as a man, but he’s scared to get embarrassed,” he said. “That’s his problem.”

It appears Lamont Roach Jr. has big things planned for himself after he beats Gervonta Davis, even though the contract hasn’t been signed by the Baltimore native yet. But do you think Roach Jr. can repeat his last performance and put an end to Davis’ dominance?