Lamont Roach Ruins Father’s Day for Gervonta Davis

It was supposed to be a routine outing for WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Many expected him to slice through WBA super featherweight titleholder Lamont Roach Jr. with ease. But when March 1st arrived, the narrative flipped. ‘The Reaper’ didn’t just show up—he stood toe-to-toe with ‘Tank’, trading shots and even walking the feared knockout artist down. What happened next shocked the world.

In the ninth round, Davis shockingly took a knee amid the chaos and ran to his corner to have his face wiped—an act many believed should’ve been ruled a knockdown. Yet, the referee waved it off. The fight ended in a controversial majority draw, with many fans and pundits arguing that Roach had done enough to win. Their rematch, originally set for July 21st, was pushed to August 16th, with the venue still undecided. But there’s no doubt both fighters are fired up.

On Father’s Day, tensions boiled over as the two traded verbal jabs on social media—Roach making sure the holiday was anything but peaceful for Davis. The spat began when a user posted, “[Gervonta Davis] did you tell your daddy [Lamont Roach Jr.] happy father’s day?” Feeling disrespected, Davis retorted by writing, “That’s his chump a** lil son job.” This caught Roach’s attention, who fired back, “My son would spit in ur face b***h.”

Davis seems to have been left speechless, as he responded with a bunch of skull emojis. However, Roach Jr. wasn’t done, writing back, “Yea keep dat s**t where it’s at before I drag n***a.” This managed to get another response from Davis, who wrote in a now-deleted post, “I know everything I need to know..all I have to do is say.. ‘Gooooo’.” Roach came back to write, “🤫 don’t front ur move rook.”

The feud between the amateur rivals seems to be heating up, as their rematch inches closer with each passing day. Roach Jr., who lost two fights to Davis in the amateur circuit, will have to prove the first fight was not a fluke, while Davis will attempt to do the exact opposite. In the meantime, Davis’ other rival has shared a blueprint with Roach Jr. to beat Davis.

Shakur Stevenson reveals the one thing that will help Lamont Roach Jr. win

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who will fight William Zepeda on July 12, believes that confidence is the key to beating Gervonta Davis for Lamont Roach Jr. After how the fight went down in March, Stevenson, who wants a fight against Davis of his own, thinks Roach Jr. has the mental edge over Davis in the rematch.

Stevenson, who has shared the ring with Roach during sparring sessions in the DMV area, said he always knew the fight would be close. “I know who Lamont is, I know what type of fighter he is,” Stevenson told talkSPORT. “I actually made twenty something K just betting on the fight to go to decision.” As for the rematch, Stevenson claims to know how it will unfold.

“Lamont is coming in with a new confidence,” Stevenson added. “I think he realized ‘Tank’ can’t hurt him. I think that’s going to make him a lot more confident than what he already is.”

Having said that, after Lamont Roach Jr. ruined Gervonta Davis’ pristine record, he also spoiled Father’s Day for the Baltimore native. However, the question is, can Roach Jr. repeat his performance against Davis in August?