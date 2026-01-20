Lawyer Shares Grim Update Amid Police Manhunt as Gervonta Davis Stripped of WBA Title

Things went from bad to worse for Gervonta Davis in the blink of an eye. The Baltimore native was supposed to rake in millions in an exhibition fight against Jake Paul in November. Instead, his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against him, forcing MVP to cancel the fight. As it turns out, this was only the beginning of his troubles.

The Miami Gardens Police Department announced there’s an arrest warrant out for Davis, and a search for the boxer ensued. Even the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force got involved to locate and apprehend him, as he had not turned himself in. Now, the latest reports reveal that the search from the cops has followed a failed search from the victim’s attorney.

Is Gervonta Davis in hiding?

According to a report from Boxing Scene, Rossel’s attorney Richard Wolfe had been trying to locate the three-division champion. “We have been attempting to obtain service of process [on Davis], and we are certain we will obtain service of process when Mr. Davis has been arrested,” Wolfe told Boxing Scene.

When asked where he thinks Gervonta Davis currently is, the attorney shared a grim update. “No idea. We sent our process server to his house six times without success. We have filed a motion to allow an alternative service—when someone’s evading service—by publication. That’s set for [a] hearing,” Wolfe added during the interview.

It’s worth noting that the Gardens Police’s attempts to locate Davis and the attorney’s hunt are different matters. Regardless, Wolfe is confident that Davis will be forced to answer for the alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend in October, which started Davis’ troubles. “We attempted to resolve the matter without success,” Wolfe said.

“And we look forward to presenting our client’s testimony in court,” Wolfe concluded his statement to Boxing Scene. The damages sought in the civil lawsuit are currently unknown, as Florida allows the amount to be kept private if it’s above $50,000. In the meantime, though, Davis’ professional boxing career also appears to be taking a downturn.

After news broke that a warrant had been issued for Davis’ arrest, the World Boxing Association (WBA) responded quickly. They were quick to label the 31-year-old ‘champion in recess,’ which effectively strips Davis of his WBA lightweight title.

This will allow contenders to compete for the strap while Davis grapples with his legal issues. However, if Davis gets himself free of his legal problem, he can come back and directly challenge for the belt. For now, he hasn’t fought since his controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March last year. And for good reason, take how Jake Paul reacted to Davis’ lawsuit.

Jake Paul went ballistic over ‘Tank’ Davis’ lawsuit

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to X to unload on Davis following news of a civil lawsuit filed in Miami that accuses the boxing star of battery and kidnapping. The allegations, which add to a series of past abuse claims against Davis, ultimately led to the bout being scrapped.

An angry Paul did not hold back, branding Davis an “actual walking human piece of garbage” and detailing what he described as repeated unprofessional behavior, including bizarre demands and showing up hours late to promotional shoots.

Paul also condemned fans who continue to support Davis, saying he refused to give Davis “a platform” to grow his fame or fortune. Paul apologized to undercard fighters and his MVP team for the fallout, before declaring he’s already moving on to a new opponent—“Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”

He ultimately fought Anthony Joshua in December and ended up with a fractured jaw in two places.

Whether Gervonta Davis suffers the consequences of his actions is yet to be seen. However, his career already appears to be suffering. He not only missed out on making millions, but his legal problems will take out a lot of money from his pocket. Where do you think Davis could be right now?