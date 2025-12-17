Leila Beaudoin Relationship Status: Is the Canadian Boxer Married or Single?

Leila Beaudoin is approaching the biggest moment of her professional career. On Friday, December 19, 2025, she will face Alycia Baumgardner for the WBA, IBF, and WBO women’s super featherweight world titles at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The bout will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, providing Beaudoin with the biggest audience she has ever competed in front of.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As her fame grows, fans have started taking a closer look beyond her ring skills to learn more about the Canadian boxer. And with increased attention often comes curiosity about an athlete’s personal life, and Beaudoin is no exception. Several fans are looking all over the internet to find out if she is married, in a relationship, or simply keeping that side of her life out of public view. So, here’s all we know about Leila Beaudoin’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Leila Beaudoin single?

Leila Beaudoin has kept her personal life very private. However, we do know that she is in a relationship with Jean-Sébastien Vaillant, based on the very few pictures that she shared on her Instagram. The 29-year-old has never discussed her partner in interviews, press appearances, or mainstream boxing media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeïlaBeaudoin (@leilabeaudoin) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Even her public presence reveals little about her dating life. Leila Beaudoin’s social media activity and public statements are almost entirely focused on training, competition, mental development, and career growth. That continuous trend suggests a deliberate choice to keep her personal life out of the spotlight as she continues to build her very impressive career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaudoin’s resume speaks for itself

Born on March 28, 1996, in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, Leïla Beaudoin had no intention of becoming a professional boxer. Her early athletic background included downhill skiing, and she began boxing as a sort of training before committing to the sport competitively. The 29-year-old honed her amateur skills by representing Canada in international competitions before turning professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She competed in tournaments in multiple nations, including Tunisia and Poland, and won Canadian national titles. Those experiences contributed to her reputation as a disciplined, technically skilled boxer with a really strong foundation. Beaudoin made her professional debut in October 2019, winning by unanimous decision in Quebec City.

Her style has always been more calculated and tactical than seeking knockouts, as she relies on footwork, distance management, and clean scoring to keep contests under her control. After suffering the only loss of her career back in March 2023, Leila Beaudoin responded with noticeable growth.

Imago June 27, 2025, Quebec, Pq, Canada: Leila Beaudoin, right, reacts to her victory over Elhem Mekhaled in a WBO super featherweight championship fight in Quebec City on Friday, June 27, 2025. Leila Beaudoin, Elhem Mekhaled PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250627_zaf_c35_141 Copyright: xJacquesxBoissinotx

The 29-year-old later avenged her setback against Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza in January the very next year, marking a turning point that showed her development as a more assertive and confident fighter. In August 2024, she won the vacant WBO International super featherweight title by unanimous decision over Lizbeth Crespo, announcing her arrival at the international level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her momentum continued in June 2025, when she successfully defended her title against former WBC interim champion Elhem Mekhaled via sixth-round TKO. The performance was widely interpreted as proof of her growth into a more complete fighter. Leila Beaudoin has a professional record of 13 victories and one defeat by late 2025, preparing her for a world title bid against Alycia Baumgardner.

The Canadian seems to have a clear focus as she prepares for the most important fight of her career. While fans may still be interested in her personal life, she continues to let her performance in the ring speak for itself.