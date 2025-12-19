Leila Beaudoin’s Tattoos: Wolves, Angelic Wings, Roses & Religious Symbolism Explained

Leila Beaudoin created a wave in the women’s boxing world with her amazing talent. In a relatively short career, the Canadian is currently at the height of her popularity as she’s the reigning WBO super-featherweight champion. However, Leila isn’t only famous because of her fights. The 29-year-old has also caught fans’ attention through her amazing tattoos.

On December 19th, Quebec’s sensation is all set to fight American professional boxer Alycia Baumgardner at the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua spectacle’s co-main event. To raise the stakes higher, both women are going to collide with the WBO, IBF, and WBA female super-featherweight titles on the line. So, we can definitely expect an exciting showdown. But before Leila steps inside the ring, let’s take a look at her body art and see what story it tells.

What do Leila Beaudoin’s tattoos mean? Wolves on shoulder, angelic wings & rose sleeve

The Quebec native’s love for tattoos can be easily understood just by noticing the amazing work done on her entire body. If we look at her shoulder, there are two beautifully drawn wolves that instantly catch attention. In terms of meaning, wolves are strong and roam around in a pack. So here, they also represent strength and teamwork.

On Leila’s right arm, there are angelic wings, which represent her spiritual and religious side. Moreover, her arm tattoo might be the most extensive art on her body. The WBO super-featherweight champ has an amalgamation of rose flowers, portraits of medieval kings, and other drawings that seem to carry historical significance.

Furthermore, Leila also has a butterfly tattoo, which symbolizes transformation, and her right ear features an airplane tattoo, signifying freedom. Lastly, some really cool abstract designs don’t necessarily reflect a specific meaning, but they definitely show her creative side.

Now, as we’ve got some idea about Leila Beaudoin’s tattoos, let’s take a look at her background and how her boxing career has turned out.

The Canadian fighter’s early life and background

Before Leila picked up boxing, she used to be a downhill skier. Well, being from the Great White North, Leila also found joy in getting down rapidly from icy mountains. But while pursuing her interest in skiing, a young Leila got introduced to boxing as part of a fitness routine. Soon, she found the sport fun and decided to make a permanent switch.

In 2013, Leila Beaudoin started competing in boxing, finding massive success in her amateur career. However, it took her a while to become a pro-boxer. Six years later, Beaudoin turned pro by defeating Tereza Dvorakova in her debut in Canada. After the 29-year-old went through some grueling clashes, a major opportunity came into her life.

Leila was prepared to fight Lizbeth Crespo for the unclaimed WBO super-featherweight title, and she seized the chance. The Canadian fighter’s impressive determination led to a unanimous decision victory. Yet, her astonishing success story continues. It was only the first step. Following her victory over Lizbeth, the champ defended her crown against Elhem Mekhaled, this time with a sixth-round finish.

Now, Leila Beaudoin is all ready to face Alycia Baumgardner in her next fight at the Paul vs Joshua event. But the question remains: can the warrior from the Great White North pull off her magic once again? Let us know in the comments section below.