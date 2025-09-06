Lester Martinez Net Worth in 2025: Earnings, Endorsements, Highest Purse and More

Lester Martinez will step into the ring on September 13 as the little-known, untested challenger to Christian Mbilli. For the ambitious Guatemalan super middleweight, it’s a long-awaited chance to prove what Terence Crawford and his team have believed for years, that Martinez is one of boxing’s best-kept secrets. They see him as an elite-level 168-pound contender who only needs the stage and competition to showcase his talent. That spotlight arrives on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Crawford, where Martinez can finally stake his claim among the division’s top names.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Across the ring, Montreal’s Mbilli carries a reputation that makes many contenders steer clear. Originally from Cameroon, he’s a relentless volume puncher who overwhelms opponents with nonstop pressure. Lester Martinez, however, didn’t blink at the challenge, agreeing to face him in a 10-round bout for the WBC interim super middleweight title, set to stream worldwide on Netflix. Anyway, setting aside the tale of the tape, what is Lester Martinez’s net worth, and how much will he cash in for his 20th professional fight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lester Martinez’s Estimated Net Worth In 2025 and Endorsements

Since turning professional in 2019 with Latin ARMS Promotions and former referee Richard Steele as his manager, Lester Martinez has built an unbeaten record of 19 wins with no losses. Impressively, 16 of those victories have come by knockout, giving him an 84.21% KO ratio, slightly higher than his also-unbeaten opponent, who holds an 82.76% ratio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJProductions (@ethan_pantages) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Martinez’s net worth is estimated at around $500,000 based solely on boxing earnings, according to Sporty Salaries—but that figure likely excludes undisclosed bonuses, sponsorships, or revenue share from Netflix streaming. Meanwhile, Mbilli is estimated at around $3.8 million, reflecting his stronger promotional backing and recent high-profile matchups.

AD

Lester Martinez’s Payouts and Salary

Having trained under the legendary Ignacio Beristáin in Mexico, Lester Martinez made his professional debut against 46-year-old former world champion Ricardo Mayorga, who boldly claimed he would retire if defeated by the 23-year-old. Martinez stopped him to secure his first victory in April 2019. While the purse from that debut isn’t publicly known, records show he earned a guaranteed $10,000 for his fight against Uriel González in December 2020, and the same amount through October 2021, when he beat Raiko Santana via unanimous decision.

Fast forward to last year, Lester Martinez’s estimated purse for his bout against Carlos Gongora was $50,000, compared to his opponent’s $30,000, according to Sporty Salaries. Now, while the official purses for his upcoming clash with Christian Mbilli have yet to be revealed, both fighters are expected to earn well above $50,000, with Mbilli defending his WBC Interim World Super Middleweight title on the high-profile Crawford vs. Alvarez undercard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given Mbilli’s recent earnings—including a reported $500,000 guaranteed plus PPV cut against Derevyanchenko—he’s likely drawing a substantially higher purse for this split on Netflix, while Martinez may be positioned as underdog investment (lesser purse but high exposure). The financial disparity reflects their relative market profiles and promotional leverage.

That said, can Lester Martinez hand the 29-0 Mbilli his first career loss? What do you think?