Logan Paul, Bradley Martyn Announce Major Partnership After Pulling “Leaked” Footage Stunt

Logan Paul fancies himself a master of deception, convinced he can pull a fast one on his fans. The WWE star recently addressed his MMA-style sparring session with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn on his Impaulsive podcast. The pair reportedly went at it back in June 2024 at Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym in Los Angeles.

At the time, no footage of the encounter ever existed. That suddenly changed in 2026, when the video mysteriously appeared—something Paul claimed happened after someone from Martyn’s team leaked it. He even teased the reveal by sharing the opening seconds of the clip. Still, fans weren’t convinced. Now, Paul has finally put those suspicions to rest by releasing the full video.

Logan Paul announces partnership with Bradley Martyn

Paul shared the full clip on X, captioning it, “Enjoy :)”. The video showed the pair grappling briefly before Logan Paul stepped away to bring over a couple of cans of drinks. Moments later, Martyn knocked out Paul in what was clearly a scripted sequence. Around the same time, Prime Hydration made an announcement of its own elsewhere on X.

“We’re excited to announce Prime Protein to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners,” Prime Hydration wrote on X. “Our goal was to create a fantastic ready-to-drink protein shake that can fuel any lifestyle: 32g Protein, 3g Sugar, 150 calories, Lactose-free.” The rollout followed a familiar script, similar to how Paul and KSI unveiled their partnership.

“We believe we’ve created the best Ultra-Filtered Protein Shake on the planet, and now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit,” Martyn and Paul concluded the post. Logan Paul doubled down by reposting the tweet with the message, “This will change the game. Mark my words.”

Logan Paul and KSI first announced their partnership in January 2022. Likewise, the older Paul brother also teamed up with MrBeast to launch Lunchly in September 2024. Regardless, Paul may think he has pulled off the biggest promotional stunt ever, but that really isn’t the case.

YouTube content creator had already debunked Paul’s video

Wade Plemons, known for creating combat-related content on YouTube, was among the first few to see through Logan and Martyn’s deception. “After further research… I think the ‘leaked footage’ is fake, and Logan and Bradley tried to reenact the video for clout,” he wrote on X.

And he even had undeniable evidence to prove it. “Bradley’s pants from the OG vid are plain black, and in this one, there is white writing on them,” he added. This, of course, turned out to be true, as the clip never existed, and Paul and Martyn were just promoting their new partnership.

From the looks of things, Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn appear to have partnered up for a new beverage venture. However, Prime and Lunchly haven’t performed particularly well in recent times. That raises an obvious question: will Prime Protein suffer the same fate?