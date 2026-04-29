Logan Paul Challenged by Boxing Legend After Shaquille O’Neal Orders Hit on WWE Star

Logan Paul may have gotten himself into some serious trouble. The YouTuber-turned-WWE star has seemingly angered Shaquille O’Neal, who took a path no one saw coming. The NBA legend has reached out to a friend of his to call a hit on Paul in the boxing ring. And now that the friend has agreed to punish the social media star for him, Shaq has issued another direct challenge to ‘Maverick’.

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The friend he reached out to just happens to be the former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr. During a recent interview, the boxing legend revealed the request Shaq made of him.

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“Somebody must’ve said something crazy because I got a text from the big fella (Shaq) the other day and it said, ‘Roy, I need you to do something,’” Roy Jones Jr. said. “I said, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘Go out there and whup Logan Paul.’ Oh! I said, ‘Logan Paul wants this pressure?’ He said, ‘I think so. I need to see you put those hands on him. I think I need to see you come back one more time. I said, ‘Big fella, if you, of all people, say that, I got to think about that.’

“If Shaq say, ‘Go whup somebody,’ that’s my dog, and it’s hard for me to just ignore that, you hear me? So I got to go look over it and see what Logan Paul is talkin’ about. If Shaq said to go whup his behind, then he must have said or did something where he needs a behind-whooping for. I got to check that.”

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Ecstatic about his friend agreeing to beat Logan Paul for him, Shaq reposted the clip to his Instagram.

“@loganpaul don’t be scared now @royjonesjrofficial ready for you,” the caption on the clip read. “Don’t talk us to death give the people what they want.”

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Well, as Roy suggested, the reason for Shaq approaching him to fight Logan Paul isn’t known. However, the NBA legend definitely has some history with the elder Paul brother that might have prompted him to take that step. Back in 2022, the legendary Laker got into a friendly beef with Logan after the YouTuber-WWE star called him a “celebrity DJ” on his Impaulsive podcast. Then, they also shared a banter-filled episode on Inside the NBA last year.

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However, more than the NBA star, the boxing legend might have his own motivation to clash with Logan Paul. Roy Jones Jr. famously stated that the YouTuber wouldn’t have any chance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their 2021 exhibition bout. After that, the 57-year-old also floated the idea of a tag-team matchup against Logan and Jake Paul. So, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the boxing legend would definitely welcome a scrap, even at this age.

Now, other than the former champion, another boxer has taken shots at Logan Paul, accusing him of dodging a fight.

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Logan Paul gets mocked by ex-NFL star after backing out of a boxing match

Logan Paul issued a bold challenge to NFL players, calling them out online and promising $1 million for stepping inside the ring with him. But when former Pittsburgh Steelers star-turned-boxer Le’Veon Bell accepted the offer, ‘Maverick’ appeared hesitant.

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The former football star lost his boxing debut to ex-UFC fighter Urijah Hall and then won his next two fights. With that record, a matchup with Paul looked like it could draw attention. However, the WWE star let the opportunity fizzle out, citing his WWE contract that would prevent him from stepping inside the ring. After that, Bell took many digs at ‘Maverick’ on social media, the latest being him bringing up how Brock Lesnar fought in the UFC while still under a WWE contract.

“It’s just so weird to me the [WWE] let Brock Lesnar do MMA while UNDER CONTRACT,” the former NFL star posted on social media with Logan Paul’s photo pasted on a duck’s head. “They also let [Logan Paul] fight Dillon Danis UNDER CONTRACT, but for some reason won’t let Logan fight me … Seems a little DUCKY if you ask me.”

Well, that’s another chapter in Logan Paul’s growing rivalries in boxing. But it’s also worth noting that Paul last fought against Dillon Danis back in 2023 and hasn’t stepped inside the ring since.

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Whether Paul returns to the ring likely depends less on his rivals’ callouts and more on whether a lucrative enough offer emerges to test the limits of his WWE contract.