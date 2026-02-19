Logan Paul Claims Elon Musk Will Be Remembered Longer Than Anyone Alive Today

It began as a bold take on a casual podcast segment, but it quickly turned into something far more. Logan Paul not only praised Elon Musk but also elevated him to historic stature. Not billionaire status. Not a tech pioneer. Historic, civilization-level status.

The room pushed back almost instantly. Co-host Mike Majlak questioned if the Tesla CEO had accomplished anything worthy of the title yet. But ‘The Maverick’ wasn’t talking about what has been done. He was discussing what could be done—and what that might mean decades from now.

Logan Paul believes Elon Musk’s legacy is still unfolding

“I think Elon Musk is the most important human that’s ever graced the planet,” Logan Paul posited on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. “I think he is the most impactful human that’s ever graced the planet and will be remembered far longer than any single person walking this earth right now.

“You cannot negate what my thought is. It’s an opinion I have.”

Despite Mike Majlak’s counters that the SpaceX founder hasn’t achieved any earth-shattering accomplishment yet, Logan believes the argument isn’t about today’s headlines. It’s about the trajectory.

“Renewable energy, internet for the planet, and the colonization of other celestial bodies are very, very important and difficult feats to accomplish,” he explained. “I’m not judging it solely based on the current state of Elon Musk. I think that’s what he’s going to do.”

There’s truth to the scale of those ambitions. Elon Musk’s Tesla has helped drive electric vehicles into the mainstream and expand large-scale battery storage. Satellite internet is now available to millions of people, including distant and underdeveloped places, thanks to SpaceX’s Starlink technology.

And with Starship, SpaceX is trying to build the type of rocket system that could eventually enable human expeditions to Mars—though that ambition is still years, if not decades, away, and it has Elon Musk second-guessing the plan itself. But the future-focused argument made sense, and even Mike Majlak embraced the idea.

But there is one feat that he is on the verge of achieving, and that will make him immortal in history books for centuries to come. And what is it? Being the first Trillionaire in history, something that Logan Paul pointed to.

“I mean, numbers don’t lie,” Paul said. “He will very likely be the world’s first Trillionaire. That is f—— insane. One guy!”

But before we say that ‘The Maverick’ is a 100% right, we have to take into consideration the fact that there is a catch when it comes to the massive claim about Elon Musk being the first ever trillionaire in history. As despite being worth $849 billion, making him the richest person alive and unambiguously ahead of other tech billionaires, he won’t be a complete trillionaire the way many fans would, including the former boxer-turned-WWE superstar, expect him to be.

Paul’s Trillionaire claim comes with a caveat

On the surface, Logan Paul’s Trillionaire talk seems to be simple: one man with one trillion dollars sounds unbelievable to say the least. However, the reality is far less straightforward. Yes, Elon Musk is currently valued at roughly $849 billion on paper, making him easily the richest person alive. However, that number isn’t sitting in a bank account. It is nearly entirely tied to ownership stakes in companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

In fact, Elon Musk has himself stated that just a small portion of his wealth is in liquid currency. That is where the catch comes in. Becoming the world’s first Trillionaire would most likely happen “on paper” first, which means that his company valuations would have to grow significantly enough to push his net worth beyond $1 trillion.

Imago Bildnummer: 56135920 Datum: 29.09.2011 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a luncheon program at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on September 29, 2011. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY People Wirtschaft Pressetermin PK Porträt xdp x0x 2011 quer premiumd

Analysts often point to a future SpaceX IPO or significant valuation increase in Tesla or his AI ventures as scenarios that may make it happen. However, those are projections. Markets fluctuate. Company values change. Nothing is guaranteed. So when Logan Paul calls it inevitable, he’s speaking about momentum, not certainty.

This real-life Tony Stark is closer than anyone in history to crossing that threshold, but it is dependent on performance, pricing, and timing, not just ambition. If it happens, it will most likely be because investors value his companies at unprecedented levels. Even so, it will not mean that he possesses a trillion dollars in cash like Logan Paul believes. It will suggest that the market believes what he is building is worth that much. But that too is an unbelievable feat.