Logan Paul Confesses Truth About Friendship With KSI After Wedding Snub

Logan Paul and KSI—formerly fierce boxing rivals—have followed a turn‐of‐events that would make any Hollywood script envious. Once embroiled in controversy for their 2018 and 2019 rumbles inside the boxing ring, the duo’s relationship has since evolved into something far richer than hype and pay‑per‑view. Their rivalry gave rise to a brilliant business partnership, which saw them join hands to launch PRIME Hydration in January 2022, transforming digital drama into a booming business. The former rivals thus became friends. Or did they?

Last month, when asked if he would attend Logan Paul’s future wedding with fiancée Nina Agdal, KSI (Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji) dropped a surprising revelation: he wouldn’t be attending. The reason? The presence of Jake Paul—Logan’s brother and a longtime KSI adversary—might spark drama. In a candid conversation between them captured online, when asked how he was, Logan replied, “Busy… chilling now. Planning for this wedding that you’re not coming to.” KSI responded, “No, don’t—don’t do that. You know why! Bro, imagine I go to your wedding. Jake’s there, I am there… it’s awkward, bro. There’s that tension between us.” That unscripted admission highlighted that old rivalries aren’t so easy to bury. However, that was a month ago. How are things now?

In a recent Q&A video on his YouTube channel, where Logan and Jake Paul sat side by side, viewers fired off their most pressing question: “Is JJ a real friend to you, or just partner?” And here’s where the tone shifted. Logan, beating around the bushy nature of media duels, answered thoughtfully: “I would say he’s definitely a real friend… It wasn’t like an incredibly solid friendship… It had meat on the bone… through building Prime, we’ve definitely gotten a lot closer… We mesh well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The atmosphere? Relaxed, casual—Jake chiming in with playful laughs and sarcastic “Right, right, right” cues. Then Logan Paul glanced at Jake and grinned: “Not better than us, though.” The pair then shook hands.

AD

The bromance between Logan Paul and KSI may be thriving on camera, but behind the scenes, their business is facing a brutal reality check. The influencer-fueled empire is learning that viral fame doesn’t always equal long-term fortune.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

KSI and Logan Paul face harsh reality as Prime sales crash in the UK

Once hailed as the ultimate Gen Z thirst-quencher, Prime Hydration—co-founded by YouTube giants KSI and Logan Paul—now finds itself grappling with a harsh business comedown. According to recent filings with Companies House, the UK arm of the brand has seen its turnover collapse from a staggering £112.2 million to £32.8 million within just one year. For a brand once dubbed the “new Red Bull of the internet generation,” the nosedive is nothing short of dramatic.

The financial fallout doesn’t stop there. Prime’s gross profit plummeted by a staggering 85.4%, falling from £21.6 million to just £3.1 million. Pre-tax profits also took a hit—dropping from £4.3 million to £940,458—while net profits were sliced down to £312,393, marking a brutal 91.6% decline. These aren’t just numbers—they’re a sobering wake-up call for a company that built its empire on limited drops, viral stunts, and celebrity endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Acknowledging the slump, Prime’s UK team has announced a pivot. The company stated it’s now undergoing a “strategic review process to transition from an initial hyper growth phase to a more sustainable, long-term presence in the market.” In plain terms: the viral honeymoon is over, and the brand must now prove it can stand the test of time.

Still, the team isn’t throwing in the towel. Prime remains optimistic, pointing to innovation as its way forward. “The latest launch of the Prime Ice range in the beginning of 2025 is a testament to this,” the company noted, hinting at more new releases in the pipeline. Whether that’s enough to reverse the trend remains to be seen—but one thing’s for sure: KSI and Logan Paul now have to fight a very different kind of battle.