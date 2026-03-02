Logan Paul Doubts He’ll Recover $1.5M From Floyd Mayweather Despite Mike Tyson Payday

For most fighters, stepping inside the ring with Floyd Mayweather was a blessing. Why? Because it meant an enormous payday. However, for Logan Paul, his June 6, 2021, exhibition against ‘Money’ Mayweather has become a curse he can’t seem to get rid of. For long, WWE star has claimed that the undefeated boxing legend owes him $1.5 million for the bout. And now, it appears the older Paul brother is losing hope of ever getting that money.

“He pre-sold the fight using my name and likeness to a company, I think in Dubai or somewhere in the Middle East, for $10,000,000 cash,” Logan told ‘The Iced Coffee Hour,’ explaining why Mayweather owes him money. “We ended up doing the fight in the US with a different company. That’s the company that put on the fight, but he had already sold our fight to someone else for $10M cash.”

“Our deal was 15%, he smoked me,” Logan added during the podcast. “15% of $10,000,000 is $1,500,000. The company that paid him $10M is suing him. He has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don’t think I’m ever getting the money.”

This is not the first time Logan Paul has mentioned the lack of payment from Mayweather, having previously made claims suggesting he would sue Floyd Mayweather regarding the same. However, there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing lawsuit against Mayweather from Logan Paul. Regardless, Mayweather sued PAC Entertainment Worldwide in 2021 in connection with the Paul fight.

The lawsuit alleges the company breached its contract after agreeing to stage the Paul fight in Dubai on an undisclosed date in 2021. Mayweather and his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, were seeking $122.6 million in damages based on projections presented by PAC Entertainment Worldwide before the fight. It’s currently unclear whether Paul was talking about the same lawsuit.

EssentiallySports was unable confirm any ongoing lawsuit between Floyd Mayweather and a Dubai or Middle East-based company regarding the Logan Paul fight. Regardless, Logan Paul’s claims come after Mayweather’s exhibition fight against legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson is confirmed for Saturday, April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mayweather is also supposed to fight long-time rival Manny Pacquiao in a professional fight on Saturday, September 19, at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Both fights are expected to rake in several millions for the undefeated boxing legend. Nonetheless, Paul’s claim that Mayweather is currently facing several legal troubles is absolutely true.

What legal troubles is Floyd Mayweather facing, which Logan Paul mentioned?

Perpetual Love Investments, an LLC of Leila and David Centner, has sued Floyd Mayweather for $337,736.13 in damages and for missing rent payments. Mayweather reportedly signed a $100,000-per-month lease in late 2024 for a condo in Manhattan, which spans the 18th and 19th floors of The Baccarat Hotel and Residences on West 53rd Street.

Mayweather failed to pay rent for this property from July 2025 to November 2025. Although the boxer later paid $100,000 to the couple, he proceeded to cut all contact with them. Besides this, Mayweather is also being sued by a Miami-based jeweller, AJ’s Jewelry, who claimed the boxer stopped by their store in August 2025 twice and picked up items worth $1.675 million.

Although the jeweler claims Mayweather paid $300,000 through a couple of wire transfers, Mayweather still owes them $1.375 million. This came after another Miami-based jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, filed a federal lawsuit against Mayweather. In that lawsuit, Sulaymanov claimed Mayweather failed to uphold a settlement that resolved a prior lawsuit worth $4 million against Mayweather.

Clearly, Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to lawsuits. Sometimes he sues people, other times, people sue him. Amid all the lawsuits, Logan Paul appears to given up all hope of getting his $1.5 million. Do you think he will ever get that money?