Logan Paul Fears for Mike Tyson’s Life as Floyd Mayweather Gears Up for “Robbing the Bank”

The recently announced Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson exhibition fight has taken over the internet. While fans are buzzing in confusion, experts are busy predicting how the matchup might play out. Amid all the chatter, Mayweather’s former exhibition opponent, Logan Paul, has weighed in. Paul and Mayweather, of course, shared the ring back in June 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The outcome?

Well, since it was an exhibition, there was no official winner, though Mayweather was widely viewed as having the upper hand thanks to his dominance throughout the bout. Now, years later, after hearing about the Mayweather vs. Tyson clash, the WWE star couldn’t resist speaking out. On the latest episode of his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Logan Paul shared his unfiltered perspective on what fans might expect from the spectacle.

Logan Paul brings up murder

“Floyd Mayweather is fighting Mike Tyson is crazy cuz they’re both really old,” Logan said, before adding, “And they both got beat by Paul brothers.” While Jake Paul did, in fact, defeat Mike Tyson last November, Logan never managed to beat Mayweather. Still, despite the odd nature of the matchup—especially given the massive weight disparity between Mayweather and Tyson—Logan Paul was confident fans would tune in to watch.

He even coughed up a scenario where the fight wouldn’t bode well for Tyson. “Do you want to know what’s going to happen? I’ll tell you what’s going to happen…,” Logan continued. “Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are both just robbing the bank. They are collecting a paycheck, as they should… It’s going to be horrible. And I’ll tell you why. Floyd would absolutely murder Mike Tyson with speed, should he decide.”

via Imago September 24, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: September 24th, 2023 former American boxer, Mike Tyson on the sidelines during pregame at Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, NV. Jake Mysliwczyk/AMG Media Las Vegas USA – ZUMAb241 20230924_zsa_b241_092 Copyright: xJakexMysliwczykx/xAmgxMediax

When Logan’s co-host, Mike Majlak, pressed him further—asking if that meant he would also beat Tyson to a pulp—Logan doubled down, stating, “That’s why when he called me out… Mike Tyson’s like, ‘I’ll fight your brother.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re motherf—r, I’d kill you.’ I really would.” However, later during the podcast, Logan’s proper prediction for the fight was totally different, as he claimed Mayweather would take it easy on Tyson due to respect.

“It’s going to be a really boring fight, where they aren’t throwing real punches, and we watch Floyd Mayweather take it really easy. It’s going to go all rounds unless they agree on like a body shot or something,” he said during the podcast.

Tyson, of course, retired from professional boxing in 2005 after his loss to Kevin McBride, but has since appeared in several exhibitions, including one against Roy Jones Jr., before facing Jake Paul. Mayweather, meanwhile, officially retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor. Although he, too, has continued to participate in high-profile exhibitions.

And now, with the Mayweather vs. Tyson fight on the horizon, Logan’s brother Jake has also weighed in with his own thoughts.

Jake Paul thinks Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson would be boring

‘The Problem Child’ isn’t buying into the hype surrounding the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson exhibition. In a conversation with Front Office Sports recently, Jake Paul claimed the fight doesn’t really interest him all that much. “Yeah. I don’t have many thoughts [on the fight]. I’m not super interested in it. I think they’re both gonna make a bunch of money, which is great for both of them,” Paul said.

Paul went as far as to criticize Mayweather for his fighting style, blatantly branding the fight “boring” before it even began. “But I think it’s gonna be a boring fight. You know, we’ve seen Floyd’s fighting style, it’s pretty boring,” he added. He wasn’t done there, as he claimed fans have long moved past such fights. “We’ve had the entertainment side of things, and me and Mike did it, and it’s sort of a little bit old news now.”

Jake Paul himself is scheduled for an exhibition fight against Gervonta Davis on November 14th, which will be broadcast live on Netflix. Having said that, it appears both Logan Paul and Jake Paul see the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson fight as boring. Can Tyson and Mayweather prove them wrong?