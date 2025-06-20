Logan Paul Finally Admits the Truth About Jake Paul’s World Title Plans – “Long Way to Go”

Maybe not the most legitimate boxer in the eyes of purists, but Jake Paul has proven himself to be a top-tier promoter, and arguably, the best among the two. How many people can say they went from making Vine videos with their sibling to completely switching lanes into combat sports? Very few. But when Jake Paul made that leap five years ago, his goal was clear: to one day become a world champion. “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever.” And he made good on that promise, at least in spirit, when he went 10 full rounds with a past-his-prime Mike Tyson last November. But the real question is: can Jake Paul do the same against active fighters? Logan Paul seems to have an answer.

A few hours ago, DAZN Boxing posted a clip on Instagram with the caption, “Blood is thicker than water 🤝.” The video showed the Paul brothers training together, as Jake Paul continued his prep for his June 28 fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Logan Paul praised his younger brother, telling him, “I thought you did well in sparring yesterday.” The 28-year-old responded, “Thank you. I felt good.” Logan Paul nodded and added, “Yeah, you looked sharp.” Then, The Maverick shared his honest take on Jake Paul’s dream of becoming a world champion.

“Jake’s looking sharp. It’s funny cause like four years ago, five years ago, this kid’s like ‘I want to be world champion.’ I was like ‘Man…you’ve got a long way to go,’” Logan Paul recalled. “But he’s here now. He looks like a world champion. He trains like a world champion. It’s so clear to me why he is who he is and why he’s been able to accomplish what he has and it’s because he just outworks everyone.”

Jake Paul, who only had a wrestling background as a child and no formal boxing experience, has gone on to beat several retired MMA fighters and former boxers, compiling an impressive 11-1 record. For Logan Paul, it’s a strong start to a journey he genuinely believes will end with his younger brother achieving his ultimate goal.

However, Jake Paul’s next opponent doesn’t seem too impressed by the YouTuber-turned-boxer. “I respect all the fighters in general but I don’t have nothing significant to respect Jake like a good fighter,” Chávez Jr. said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “He’s a real fighter… He has 11 fights but that’s it. It’s nothing special. He’s strong. That’s it.” But Chávez Jr. isn’t stepping into the ring just to add another win to his resume. His goal is to put an end to Jake Paul’s boxing career once and for all.

“I’m still thinking that I’m better than Jake,” he added. “So I think after this fight maybe Jake continues to fight. I don’t know. Try to be a best boxer but I don’t think he has the skills and everything for winning that fight.” Further adding, “Yes, I want to end Jake Paul’s career.” Whether or not Chávez Jr. can do that remains to be seen, as the fight is shaping up to be a 50-50 event. At 39, all it might take is a spark of that old fighting spirit to get the job done. Still, even if Jake Paul loses, he won’t have to worry about drawing attention to his next bout, because that next fight might just be against his own brother, Logan Paul.

Jake Paul sets the terms for a Logan Paul showdown

Jake Paul recently addressed a long-standing question: would he ever fight his older brother, Logan Paul? The topic came up during a nearly two-hour interview on The Iced Coffee Hour a few days ago. When host Graham Stephan posed the question, the 28-year-old initially dismissed it, saying, “Man, I don’t think so. I really don’t think we will fight.” But moments later, The Problem Child seemed to reconsider, suggesting that a Paul vs. Paul clash could happen, though only under a specific condition.

“That would be one of the most anticipated events,” the host remarked, clearly disappointed at the idea being off the table. But Jake Paul wasn’t ready to close the door entirely. “That’s the only reason why I think we maybe would, is just because, like we do everything that no one else does, right?” he said. Moreover, while intrigued by the uniqueness of the idea, Jake Paul made it clear there would need to be a fair middle ground for it to happen. But what kind of middle ground?

Jake Paul is now a professional boxer, while Logan Paul has built a reputation as a WWE star. A boxing match would naturally favor the 11-1 boxer, and he acknowledged that imbalance. So to even things out, Jake Paul proposed a surprising compromise: “I think it would be better in MMA,” he admitted to the hosts. When asked why, his answer was simple: “Because in boxing, I would beat him pretty easily.” Regardless, now, as Jake Paul gears up to face what may be his toughest test yet in Julio César Chávez Jr., all eyes will be on the ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, live on DAZN. So, what are your thoughts on Logan Paul’s comment? And do you believe Jake Paul still has a long road ahead?