Logan Paul Lays $1 Million Condition to Race IShowSpeed

Are you one of those who first discovered Ashton Hall through those viral videos where the first thing he does after waking up is dunk his face in a bowl of ice, rub it with a banana peel, apply a charcoal peel-off mask, sip on Saratoga Spring water, go for a swim, and say “Thank you” every few seconds? While many know him today for his disciplined routines and motivational energy, few realize his humble beginnings.

Back in 2019, Ashton Hall was juggling odd jobs before landing a role at GNC. By 2020, he had become a gym trainer, eventually managing a gym before quitting to pursue private in-person training. That same year, he launched his online coaching and content creation journey. Fast forward to 2025, Ashton Hall has positively impacted millions, and counting. Now, why bring up his story?

Well, if you’re active on social media, chances are you’ve seen Ashton Hall’s regular uploads showcasing his skincare regimen and healthy lifestyle. But beyond that, he’s also known for his high-octane race videos, often sprinting against cars or horses to prove his unmatched speed and power, a challenge he believed no one could top. That is, until recently, when a new contender, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed, completely flipped the script and stunned viewers by beating Ashton at his own game.

Just a few weeks ago, IShowSpeed and Ashton Hall went head-to-head in four separate races, and to everyone’s surprise, the younger and lighter Speed won all four. The aftermath wasn’t easy on Ashton Hall. He posted a now-viral video on Instagram, which has racked up over 108 million views. In the clip, tears streamed down Ashton Hall’s face as he watched a replay of his loss, only to smash the TV screen in a moment of rage and disappointment. Despite the heartbreak, he composed himself, got dressed, and carried on with his day. The caption read, “We fell short, but we keep going,” a reflection of how deeply the defeat had affected him. Now, in an unexpected twist, Logan Paul thinks he can succeed where Ashton Hall failed.

via Imago

During the latest episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the co-host made a bold statement: “I think you are great. I think you are genuinely the best in WWE. I think you are the most entertaining. [But] I think that you would get f—— dusted by Speed. I think you get dusted the same way Ashton Hall did. I think he’s fast as f—. He’s young. I think if you raced him four times, you’d lose four times. And I love you as a brother. I think you’re incredibly athletic.”

Logan Paul didn’t take offense. He admitted, “I’m not offended at all. [IShowSpeed] is fast as fuck. But I am faster.” The challenge was immediately embraced by the podcast crew. “Let’s make it happen,” the co-host said. The Maverick, while acknowledging the absurdity of the claim at 30 years old, added, “Me saying I am faster than Speed is absurd because I don’t know if I am ever going to be able to beat that up.” But then came the twist. Logan Paul said he would race the 20-year-old. But with a condition. Which is? “I would do it if I could train and if for some reason, enough people get interested in their race, and we would like 1 million behind it, I am, I’m f—— in,” he declared.

Jake Paul chimed in with some brotherly teasing, asking, “So you’d just train for two weeks to strengthen your head?” Logan Paul confidently replied, “Yeah, I would train for like a little bit.” Whether or not the race ever materializes remains to be seen, but Logan Paul certainly isn’t shutting the door on the idea. And given that Jake Paul recently hinted at a potential fight with his own brother, it’s clear the Paul brothers aren’t afraid to take on even the wildest challenges.

Jake Paul has one condition for fighting Logan Paul

The revelation came during a nearly two-hour episode of The Iced Coffee Hour just days ago. When host Graham Stephan asked Jake Paul if he would ever fight his brother Logan, the 28-year-old hesitated. “Man, I don’t think so. I really don’t think we will fight,” The Problem Child said at first. But moments later, he reconsidered, hinting that a Paul vs. Paul clash could happen, though only under one specific condition.

via Imago Source: Instagram

The host called it “one of the most anticipated events,” visibly disappointed by Jake Paul’s initial reluctance. But the 11-1 boxer wasn’t ready to close the door completely. “That’s the only reason why I think we maybe would,” he said. “We do everything that no one else does, right?” He pointed out that no boxing siblings in history, like the Klitschkos or the Charlos have ever fought each other professionally. While open to the idea, Jake Paul emphasized it would have to be fair for both. But what would that balance look like?

Jake Paul is a pro boxer, while Logan Paul has transitioned to WWE and entertainment. A boxing match, Jake Paul admitted, would heavily favor him. “I think it would be better in MMA,” he said, offering a surprising compromise. “Because in boxing, I would beat him pretty easily.” When asked if the fight would even be competitive, Jake Paul replied, “No.” He predicted Logan Paul would last “maybe two or three rounds” in a boxing match.

Still, Jake Paul had praise for his older brother’s athleticism. “He’s really good at wrestling,” he said. “He can do the splits… I’m pretty sure he could kick me in the head, he can kick high as f—.” While the conversation eventually circled back to Logan Paul’s potential, Jake Paul stood firm in his belief that a boxing match would be one-sided. As for a race between Logan Paul and IShowSpeed, that’s a different conversation altogether. But if it ever happened, would Logan Paul’s athletic background be enough to beat Speed’s raw pace? What do you think?