Logan Paul Loses $1M Bidding War Over Late Hulk Hogan’s Memorabilia

Logan Paul is lamenting the loss of a bidding war to secure WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s shoes. The setback comes shortly after ‘The Maverick’ defeated Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown to punch his ticket to the Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber match on February 27. While Paul started strong—racking up the first three eliminations on February 28—his momentum came to a screeching halt when a returning Seth Rollins orchestrated his elimination. The defeat only compounded, as he stayed up all night afterward.

“Stayed up until 2 am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from WrestleMania I,” Logan wrote on X while sharing a screenshot of the shoe when the bidding was over. “The inscription read ‘These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.’ I tapped out at $1,021,000. Gg to the winner.”

Hulk Hogan was the central figure at WrestleMania I, the inaugural WrestleMania event held on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the reigning WWF World Heavyweight Champion, Hogan teamed up with celebrity Mr. T in the main event—a tag team match against ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper and ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff.

Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, at age 71 in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The late legend had appeared on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast in September 2024. After Hogan’s death, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star paid tribute with a heartfelt message.

“Talk about a legacy,” Logan wrote. “Hulk’s existence will leave an everlasting ripple effect on sports & culture. He’s shaped the universe that I now call home, and I’m so grateful for the time I got to spend with him. RIP Legend.”

Even though Logan Paul failed to win the bidding war to secure Hulk Hogan’s shoes, he recently found success as a seller.

Logan Paul sold his Pokémon card for $16.5 million

‘The Mavric’ has made history after selling his ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card for $16.492 million at Goldin Auctions. This sale set a new world record for the most expensive trading card ever sold. The card, one of just 39 created in the late 1990s for a Pokémon illustration contest, is widely considered the ‘holy grail’ of Pokémon collectibles.

Paul originally purchased the PSA Grade 10 card for $5.275 million in 2021 and is believed to have earned more than $8 million in profit after fees. As the 42-day auction closed following hours of extended bidding, Paul reacted live, saying, “Oh my gosh, this is crazy,” and later called the sale “absolutely insane.”

A representative from Guinness World Records confirmed the milestone shortly after the final bid. Before parting with it, Paul posted on Instagram, “goodbye, my friend. What a privilege it’s been.”

Clearly, Logan Paul had the money to win the bid, but it appears he didn’t want to cough up over a million for Hulk Hogan’s shoes. But do you think they are worth that much?