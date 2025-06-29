Logan Paul Makes Things Worse for Chavez Jr. Before Jake Paul Fight: “He’s a Disgrace to His Community”

With the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, just moments away, tensions are running high both inside and outside the ring. Jake, the younger and more active fighter, is expected to make quick work of the former middleweight champion. Meanwhile, WWE star Logan Paul—Jake’s brother—is fanning the flames, seemingly taking shots at Chavez Jr. in the lead-up to the fight.

The 39-year-old has faced heavy criticism in recent years for his inconsistency and lack of discipline. He hasn’t fought since a lackluster decision win over former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in July 2024—and that came after a three-year hiatus from the ring. Compounding his decline, Chavez Jr. has also struggled with substance abuse issues, casting serious doubt on his chances of pulling off a win. Reflecting that skepticism, Logan Paul believes Chavez Jr. is only showing up to collect a paycheck rather than seriously compete.

“Julio César Chávez doesn’t really strike me as a threat,” Logan Paul said during an interview on the livestream of the event. “He’s a quitter. He’s a disgrace to his community and his culture, and his family name.” Logan Paul pointed to Chavez Jr.’s past performances, claiming the former champion has a history of quitting on the stool and has lost the fire that once made him great. “It’s like when you have a couple of falls, it’s sometimes hard for some people to get back up,” Paul added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions) Expand Post

AD

“I think Julio is one of those guys. I think he’s here to collect a paycheck.” Interestingly, after Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson last year, Chavez Jr. was one of the first few boxers to express interest in fighting Jake Paul. Although Paul initially dismissed the idea, calling it too easy of a matchup, he ultimately settled on fighting Chavez Jr. after a couple of failed attempts to secure big-name bouts against Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis.

It’s worth noting that while a win for Chavez Jr. could revive his career, Paul is treating this fight as a stepping stone for his world title run. Regardless, despite Logan Paul’s prediction against Chavez Jr. and the odds stacked against him, it appears Chavez Jr. still has some backers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez predicts Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is confident about his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight. While Paul continues to lead the charts in predictions, Ramirez is putting his faith in the former middleweight champion. “I’ll bet my house on [Chavez winning],” Ramirez declared.

via Imago May 5 2017 Weigh In MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Nevada Canelo Saul Alvarez Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx F55I0285

“It’s a comeback for Chavez. He needs to put in a lot of effort. He needs to win this fight.” It’s also worth noting that Ramirez, who is defending his titles against Yuniel Dorticos on the same card, isn’t opposed to fighting either man in the future. “If Jake Paul wins, we have to give him credit. I’ll beat Jake Paul easily,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If everything makes sense and the money is right, why not?” Still, Zurdo’s short-term focus is clear. “I have to focus on Dorticos… but I’m a special fighter.”

That being said, it appears Logan Paul has joined his brother Jake Paul to make things worse for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The former middleweight champion will have to do something extraordinary to silence all his critics. Do you agree with Paul? Or do you think Chavez Jr. will shock the world?