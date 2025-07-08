Logan Paul Nowhere in Sight as Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Issues Tough Boxing Term

What began as a legal dispute between Logan Paul and Lionel Messi has now spiraled into a full-blown boxing challenge, intensifying by the day. It all started after Messi launched his Mas+ hydration drink last year. Logan Paul, co-founder of Prime, accused the football legend of copying Prime’s bottle design, label, and overall branding. In response, Mas+ filed a lawsuit against Paul, alleging anti-competitive behavior and seeking a declaratory judgment that it had not infringed on Prime’s intellectual property. But Paul didn’t back down.

Prime countered later that same year, accusing Mas+ of trademark infringement over striking similarities in design and tagline. But the legal drama took a theatrical turn when Logan Paul publicly challenged Lionel Messi to a boxing match, hinting he might even drop the lawsuit if Messi stepped into the ring. Though clearly a publicity stunt, the challenge quickly went viral. Messi remained silent—but his formidable bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, stepped up and accepted the fight on his behalf. Paul later backtracked, claiming he was only joking. However, Chueko doesn’t appear to be backing down anytime soon.

Chueko posted a video on Instagram earlier today that opened with him signing a fight contract featuring a $15 million purse. He then unboxed a pair of boxing gloves emblazoned with the name ‘Lolo,’ chanting, “Lolo! Lolo, look what I got.” The bodyguard didn’t hold back, warning Paul with a direct threat, “Lolo, when I’m gonna smash you, you’re gonna have your name on your face, Lolo.”

Chueko emphasized that everything for the bout is already in place—except Logan Paul’s signature. “Everybody’s waiting for the fight. And you, still hiding,” he said. “I got message from everywhere. Africa, America, Europe, everywhere. And you’re still hiding.” While Paul had earlier invited Chueko to come to Puerto Rico for a bare-knuckle fight, Chueko laid down stricter terms in his video. “Lolo. Sign the contract and don’t tell me to come to Puerto Rico. We’re gonna fight here in Miami at Chase Stadium,” he declared.

Santiago Ponzinibbio steps in Logan Paul and Lionel Messi beef

Never in a million years did Logan Paul imagine he’d find himself in a feud with Lionel Messi’s bodyguard — but now, things have taken an even more intense turn for the WWE star. Amid back and forth with Chueko, UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio is entering the fray, and he wants a piece of the action. “Messi doesn’t even know who’s Logan Paul, brother,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting.

“He’s on a whole other level.” The Argentine fighter, who recently co-headlined UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo, made his intentions clear. “He’ll have to beat a lot of people before he gets to Messi — and I’ll be one of them.” Ponzinibbio seems to be a proud supporter of his fellow countryman, adding, “He’s phenomenal… keeps breaking records… and staying a humble man.”

Even though the welterweight might not be able to secure a boxing match against Paul, he has extended a helping hand by offering to train Chueko. “Messi is the man,” he declared. “He’s an example to be followed.”

Logan Paul has clearly bitten off more than he can chew. What he thought would be a clever marketing move for his Prime drink has spiraled into an open boxing challenge. The spotlight has now shifted from hydration wars to potential physical confrontation. But here’s the big question: Can Messi’s bodyguard actually beat Logan Paul in a fight?