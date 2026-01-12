Logan Paul’s ‘Leaked’ Bradley Martyn Fight Clip Has Boxing and WWE Fans Crying Fake

If you don’t remember, and understandably so, WWE star Logan Paul and fitness guru Bradley Martyn had an MMA-style wrestling match back in June last year. The pair threw down in Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym to settle their long-running online feud. Even though they claimed they had fought, no footage of the encounter existed. Or so they said.

Now, it appears CCTV footage of the exchange has magically appeared. Logan Paul recently appeared on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with brother, Jake Paul, mother Pam Stepnick, and co-host Mike Majlak. The group got into discussing the fight roughly 1 year and 7 months later, and Logan claims the CCTV footage has been leaked, and he, of course, has it.

Who leaked Logan Paul vs. Bradley Martyn?

“Do you remember when I fought Bradley Martyn?” Logan Paul asked Jake Paul on his podcast. “We just pulled up, and it was just a classic two f—king guys fighting. No cameras… Well, he had security cameras in his gym. We had instructed him to turn them off,” Paul said.

Logan then claimed that someone from Martyn’s camp had leaked the footage and that he had managed to obtain it. Jake Paul reacted with curiosity, asking, “That’s hilarious. Are you gonna put it out? Is it nice?” In response, Logan proceeded to show only the opening moments of the alleged CCTV clip.

A visibly stunned Jake could only respond, “No Way.” Logan also shared the brief snippet with viewers, showing Martyn standing on the mat as Logan entered, took off his shirt, and appeared ready to fight. The clip was later posted on X by Logan Paul, accompanied by the caption “I have the footage.”

Martyn, however, fired back with a blunt challenge, asking, “Post it then,” suggesting the story may not be entirely accurate. While the fight itself cannot be independently confirmed, combat sports content creator Wade Palmer weighed in with what he believes is evidence debunking the clip.

Palmer wrote on X, “After further research… I think the ‘leaked footage’ is fake and Logan and Bradley tried to reenact the video for clout.” He added context by pointing out, “Bradley’s pants from the OG vid are plain black, and in this one, there is white writing on them.”

That said, fans didn’t need Palmer’s breakdown to make up their minds, as many were quick to label Logan’s so-called leaked footage as fake.

Fan predicts Paul and Martyn will talk about it for 100 years

It appears Logan and Martyn didn’t put a lot of heart into creating the fake, as fans figured out the scheme pretty quickly. “They probably didn’t even fight,” the user wrote. Only Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn can confirm that, and they appear to be adamant that it actually happened.

Meanwhile, this user wasn’t looking forward to Logan and Martyn talking about the fake footage for months. “They Gon be gassing up this fight for 100 years. For all we know, they pillow-fought each other,” the user commented. This can turn into a pretty lucrative fight for both men, especially because of their vast following.

Someone else found the footage suspicious. “The angle doesn’t even match where the security camera is. So dumb and fake,” the user commented. And why would a security camera be pointed towards the ring instead of key areas, where surveillance is needed?

The next user didn’t even want to waste too many words on it. “Fake asf,” the user commented. If there were footage, it would have been leaked a long time ago.

While most people didn’t believe Logan Paul, others were sold on his claims. “WE already know Logan whooped em, Logan is a hella good wrestler,” the user commented. Logan Paul also claimed to have humbled Martyn in their exchange.

It appears fans aren’t buying what Logan Paul is selling. Now, if Paul really wants people to believe he fought and beat Bradley Martyn, he will have to share the full footage. And hopefully, it won’t be AI. Do you think the footage is real?