Logan Paul’s Rival Pens One-Word Message for Ben Askren After Jake Paul’s $500K Support

Combat sports are a strange realm where bitter rivals, after spilling blood together, often form unbreakable bonds rooted in respect. Just a few years earlier, Ben Askren was involved in a blood feud with Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul. However, when the former Bellator champion faced a health crisis, needing a lung transplant, the two stepped up without even asking.

‘The Problem Child’ reportedly donated $500,000 out of the required $2 million for the surgery when the 40-year-old’s insurance company denied the claim. On the other hand, Masvidal consistently shared compassionate messages, urging fans to donate to the cause. So, finally, when Askren successfully came out of the double lung transplant, ‘Gamebred’ reached out again, utterly moved by his former rival’s resilience.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Masvidal stated, “I know we were rivals in the ring. I just wanna say God bless you. And when I get back in America, if I could come shake your hand brother, and just say a prayer with you, it’ll be amazing, man.” The inaugural BMF champion hailed Askren’s journey as inspiring, vowing to visit him in America.

The touching words resonated deeply, proving time mends all, as even ‘Funky’s’ former foe, Dillon Danis, shared a single-word tribute to his efforts. Danis, who, like Askren, has shared the squared circle with a Paul brother-Logan Paul, in his instance-wrote, “Respect,” burying their past animosity. Even last month, when news of Askren’s health crisis broke, Danis quickly took to X, posting a heartfelt prayer for his recovery. “I heard the news before it hit the media about Ben Askren. It’s a lot more serious than people think. No matter how bad our beef might’ve been, he’s a great coach and a family man. Praying he pulls through this,” he wrote.

Though Danis and Askren never clashed in the ring, their heated social media spats suggested irreconcilable differences. Yet now, Dillon Danis hopes only for Funky’s recovery. He’s not alone, as Jake Paul, who once left Askren battered on the canvas, shares the same wish.

Jake Paul tipping his hat to Ben Askren

A few days ago, the Iowa native shared a video on Instagram, announcing his path to recovery after the lung transplant. “Whenever this is all the way over, I actually just read through my wife’s journal ’cause I don’t remember anything from May 28th to July 2. No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened,” revealing that the last few days were like a blur to him. So, I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds… It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. … The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good,” he added, thanking everyone for the unparalleled support he got.

Jake Paul, who never publicly revealed his donation, stumbled across the post and nodded in respect to the former Bellator champion. ‘The Problem Child’ took to his ‘X,’ outpouring nothing but love for his former rival. “Shout to Ben Askren. Just proved that he’s one of the toughest fighters of all time,” he wrote, echoing sentiments felt across the combat sports community.

To those on the outside, the combat world appears solely as a realm of violence. Yet, these moments uncover a profound reality. Jake Paul’s quiet donatiunwaveringons and Jorge Masvidal’s prayers for a former rival showcase that in times of tra⁷gedy, those who have fought together come together in solidarity. Ultimately, humanity stands at the forefront.