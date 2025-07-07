“Make Turki…”: Edgar Berlanga Blasts Turki Alalshikh’s Bias for Hamzah Sheeraz With Passionate Promise

In the high-stakes world of modern boxing, where matchmaking is often as much about boardroom allegiances as it is about ring readiness, few fighters speak as directly—and daringly—as Edgar Berlanga. ‘The Chosen One’ is set to square off against Hamzah Sheeraz in a clash that has already brewed more than just anticipation. The fight, scheduled for July 12 in Queens, New York, under the Riyadh Season banner, isn’t just another bout—it’s a battleground layered with politics, power, and pride.

Promoting this event is none other than His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, who has made no secret of his desire to see Hamzah Sheeraz come out on top against the 28-year-old. The British fighter has been pegged as a future star, and Alalshikh has hinted at “big plans” for him in case he wins this. And in case he loses, the Saudi Royal has admitted that he “will be very upset.” This has incensed the Nuyorican a bit. “I’m really the B side. If you really think about it right, because [Hamzah] Sheeraz, that’s Turki’s guy. No offense to Turki [Alalshikh] or nothing, but I know he wants his guy to win,” he said a few days ago. However, this has only fueled his desire to snatch the win and disrupt Alalshikh’s plans for Sheeraz.

In a fiery one-on-one with Fight Hub TV, Berlanga made a bold declaration. When asked by the host about Alalshikh’s open support for Sheeraz, the New York native fired back: “I’m gonna make an offer to him fight week. I’m not saying it on here, but I’m gonna make an offer to him.” He continued with searing confidence: “I don’t really care about his plans…I’m the Chosen One for a reason. God chose that name for me and I know who I walk with.”

But he didn’t stop there. “At the end of the day, he’s not going in there and fighting for his fighter… I’m in Colorado, in the mountains working for a reason,” the super middleweight insisted, driving home his commitment. Then came the statement: “I’mma go in there and I’mma handle my business… I’m going to make Turki work for me. That’s what bosses do.”

The Puerto Rican-American slugger also took subtle aim at other big names in the sport who, he claims, have ducked similar overseas fights for fear of being “robbed.” “Teofimo don’t want to fight Devin ’cause he was talking about religion…Tank was saying he didn’t want to fight Devin because if he goes over there, they’re going to try to rob him,” Berlanga explained. “But like I said, man, I believe in my skill. I believe in God and I know what I’m capable of doing.”

As if pride, records, and reputation weren’t enough, Edgar Berlanga has added a six-figure cherry on top of his upcoming clash with Hamzah Sheeraz.

During a heated face-off moderated by Wade Plemons, the Nuyorican boxer didn’t just talk tough—he put his money where his mouth was. “I already beat him… mentally, I already beat him,” Berlanga declared, oozing confidence ahead of their co-main event bout on the Ring III card, which also features Shakur Stevenson defending his title against William Zepeda.

But it wasn’t just mind games. The real moment came when Berlanga stood up mid-exchange and issued a challenge that left the room buzzing: “$100,000 on a win?” The Brooklyn native, clearly unbothered by Sheeraz’s rise or his powerful backers, leaned into his bravado after the Brit downplayed his claim to being “your Canelo.” Without hesitation, Sheeraz accepted—locking in a side bet that’s now fueling even more intrigue around an already electric showdown.

The tension was tangible as both fighters threw verbal jabs. When Berlanga criticized Sheeraz’s past performance against Carlos Adames, the Brit shot back: “I’m going to talk to you in the fight… I’m going to talk to you.” As sharp as their words were, neither man blinked, keeping the competitive fire blazing throughout the exchange. Berlanga accused Sheeraz of being groomed as a stepping stone to Canelo, while Sheeraz insisted he stepped into enemy territory to prove his worth—not to be underestimated.

The real question looms large: can the 21-0-1 fighter silence The Chosen One on July 12—or will Berlanga walk away with the win and the wager?