Man Who Fought Both Breaks Down How Mario Barrios Beats ‘Old Man’ Manny Pacquiao

It’s astonishing to consider that, despite starting their careers nearly two decades apart, Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios share two common opponents on their records. Pacquiao’s final victory was over Keith Thurman in July 2019, after which Thurman paused his career briefly before returning in 2022 to beat Barrios. Likewise, in 2021, Pacquiao experienced his last career loss against Yordenis Ugás, who then went on to challenge the WBC welterweight champion in 2023, only to fall short.

So, despite never facing each other, this surprising twist of fate links Pacquiao and Barrios together. As they prepare for their July 19 showdown, Thurman, having battled both fighters, offered his perspective on the matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The only way for Mario Barrios

Recently, ‘One Time’ sat down with Fight Hype TV, where the interviewer wasted no time before asking his opinion on the upcoming MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas headliner. Unlike others, who have already picked their favorite, Thurman looked stumped. “It’s hard, you know,” he said, claiming that the fight could go either way. The 36-year-old believes that even though Mario Barrios has that warrior spirit, his defense leaves him vulnerable. “The defense of Mario Barrios is still suspect. You know, he is there, he is willing to get caught. You can catch the kid. He’s not hard to find,” he stated, claiming Manny Pacquiao can easily catch him with his in-steps, provided he still has his quickness. So, is the result already decided? Well, not quite.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) Expand Post

Reflecting on his 2022 bout with the WBC welterweight champion, Thurman highlighted the champion’s relentless and powerful jab. “He actually had a really good jab, and then he actually used that good jab when he beat Ugas, right? And Ugas beat Pacquiao because he stayed long, right?” he explained, outlining a detailed roadmap for ‘El Azteca’.

Given Manny Pacquiao’s age, Barrios needs to take the fight longer to a decision, rather than looking for a knockout. “If Mario Barios works that good jab of his, stays long, makes the old man use his legs and do those stutter steps, and works really hard to get on the inside. I think, you know, think he can pull it off,” Thurman shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the strategy is in place: target the 46-year-old while avoiding a chaotic brawl. The longer the fight lasts, the better Mario Barrios’ odds become. Yet, it appears ‘PacMan’ is ready for this approach, as he recently issued a sharp rebuttal to critics questioning his abilities.

Manny Pacquiao wants to do it the ‘hard way’

A few days ago, the only eight-division champion in boxing posted a training video with a fiery caption. “Age is just a number,” he wrote, clarifying that he is in his best physical shape. “I didn’t come here for respect, I came to earn it the hard way on JULY 19! 👊🏽” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Kibawe icon is ready for a fight and won’t allow Barrios to run around if that were his strategy. Furthermore, Teofimo Lopez, who recently shared a sparring session with the living legend, further echoed the same. “What Manny Pacquiao is doing at this age, that’s different,” he said, claiming that despite being nearly 50, PacMan’s speed, strength, and conditioning are unmatched. “High spirits, energized, motivated, determined. And I look forward to seeing him raise his hands again, become world champion once again,” he added, witnessing the legendary icon with jubilation.

Well, there you have it. Manny Pacquiao’s attempt to become the oldest welterweight champion, surpassing his own record, will not be that easy. Facing him is a composed, self-assured champion who understands what a victory over Pacquiao will do for him. Who do you think will walk out as a winner?