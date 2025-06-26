Manny Pacquiao Already Knows if a Floyd Mayweather Rematch Will Happen After Mario Barrios Clash

Manny Pacquiao is truly back in boxing. The 46-year-old is not only gearing up for his WBC welterweight clash against Mario Barrios but is also looking for prospects after that. With names like Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia floating around in the ether, the future seems interesting for the Filipino legend, that is, if he decides to stay after this.

Yet, there’s one matchup fans are even more eager to see: a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. The duo fought each other in 2015, where Money came out on top with a unanimous decision win. Over the years, PacMan has repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction with both the fight and the outcome. As Manny Pacquiao’s comeback nears, the 46-year-old recently addressed the possibility of a rematch, definitively shutting down all speculation.

Manny Pacquiao passes final verdict on the Floyd Mayweather rematch

Recently, PacMan participated in a lighthearted training session with YouTuber and popular Kick streamer N3ON. Before the practice, the duo sat down together for an awkward Q&A session. As their discussion progressed, N3ON posed a question that his fans were relentlessly flooding the chat with. “The chat wants to know: In the future, would you ever do a rematch vs Floyd Mayweather?” he asked. Despite being surprised by the sudden question, the Filipino icon replied, “I am in.” However, given that Floyd Mayweather is not active in boxing, it is a complex situation. “But he is not. It’s hard to say,” Pacquiao added.

The streamer probed further, “If he were to be active, would you consider it?” This time, the 46-year-old responded with a clear answer. “I don’t think he will fight again,” he replied, putting a lid on any potential rematch talks. So, Manny Pacquiao is ready for the rematch and still wants to avenge his loss. However, with Floyd having retired with no chances of a comeback, the Filipino believes that things are likely to stay that way.

Well, right now, the 50-0 boxer is enjoying his retirement. Given his financial status and business moves, there is no reason for him to step back into the squared circle. Moreover, no matter how much fans want it, in no world would two boxers nearing the age of 50 be able to put on an intense show. Given that their first fight was a snooze fest itself, it’s better left that way.

However, this is not the only blockbuster bout Manny Pacquiao has missed out on. Recently, he opened up about his potential clash with Conor McGregor and the only reason it will never happen.

The only hurdle to the Conor McGregor clash

Well, you might find it hard to believe, but Pacquiao was set to face Conor McGregor a few years ago. However, with McGregor returning to the octagon in 2021, the talk fizzled out, followed by an intense courtroom drama. Fast forward four years, and an interviewer teased the clash once again with Pacquiao in a recent media interaction. “You were asked a couple of years ago if you were going to fight Conor McGregor. Is that still something that interests you?” he asked. As the oldest welterweight champion in history failed to answer the question at first, the interviewer pressed again, repeating the question.

Evidently, Manny Pacquiao was not happy with the question as his face turned grim, but he still managed to answer. “Um, I don’t know. I don’t know. Um, there are a lot of issues,” he said. While he did not specify the issues, it is likely the court battle where McGregor filed a $5 million lawsuit against the 62-8-2 boxer for ‘breach of contract.’

The trial reached its verdict last year, where the court dismissed the decision of the initial trial in which Manny Pacquiao was told to pay up $8 million. Despite not having to pay anything, the strained relationship between the duo cannot be mended so easily, putting the prospect of this clash completely out of question.

