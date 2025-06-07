Manny Pacquiao Goes Full ‘Rocky’ to Silence Critics Ahead of Dramatic Comeback

Manny Pacquiao’s return is nothing short of a heroic comeback. After losing his last bout at 42 years and 8 months in 2021 to a 35-year-old opponent and hanging up the gloves for good, he’s now stepping back into the ring to challenge 30-year-old WBC World Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios. As bold as the decision sounds, it reflects the unwavering confidence, belief, and skill set that have defined Pacquiao’s legendary career. And that’s exactly what sets him apart from most boxers of his era. That indomitable spirit, the iron chin, is what helped make him boxing’s only eight-division world champion. Now, at 46, Manny Pacquiao is writing what feels like a cinematic final chapter, preparing for a high-stakes showdown at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19.

“I never imagined that I’m back,” Manny Pacquiao admitted at the recent press conference in Los Angeles. Just days away from his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, he’s still chasing greatness. A win over Barrios wouldn’t just be another victory, it would be a statement, an extension of a legacy that’s already unmatched. “It means a lot for me and my boxing career, breaking my own record,” he said. “But my goal is to leave a legacy to the boxing fans because that can inspire the young generation who are dreaming to be a champion.” And when it comes to legacy, yes, Manny Pacquiao is leaving one by going full ‘Rocky’ mode.

Just hours ago, Manny Pacquiao took to Instagram and dropped a carousel of 20 photos. “Eye of the Tiger. Heart of a Lion. 🥊🔥” he wrote in the caption, referencing the iconic song that was made popular by the Rocky film series. In true Rocky fashion, PacMan seems to be embracing the same underdog spirit, running in the streets alongside kids and fans, much like the movie’s famous training sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) Expand Post

He even reshared the post on his Instagram story, this time soundtracked by Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” leaning all the way into the Rocky narrative. So, while critics question the wisdom of a 46-year-old comeback and dismiss it as a ‘money grab,’ Manny Pacquiao seems unfazed. If anything, he’s using the Rocky parallels to signal pure defiance, telling the world that age is just a number, and heart still matters. He’s not stepping back into the ring for the money or the fame, he’s doing it to show that greatness can stretch even further. However, not everyone is convinced.

And one of the skeptics is none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr., Pacquiao’s former opponent. The pair finally clashed in 2015 in what was dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century,’ a fight Mayweather won by decision before retiring two years later. While Manny Pacquiao prepares for yet another chapter, Money Mayweather remains confident in his assessment of the Filipino icon. In a resurfaced interview, the 50-0 boxer downplayed Manny Pacquiao’s power and relentless pressure, simply saying ‘it’s solid’. “He’s solid, he’s solid, it ain’t nothing I’ve never felt before but he’s solid,” Money Mayweather said.

So now, if Manny Pacquiao defies expectations and beats Mario Barrios next month in Las Vegas, he’ll not only reclaim a world title, he’ll also break his own record to become the oldest welterweight world champion in history. That’s no small feat. Back in 2019, he made history by dethroning Keith Thurman at 40 years and 7 months. At 46, that task is even taller, but if anyone’s ever had the tenacity to pull off a Rocky-like ending, it’s Manny Pacquiao.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And just when Mayweather suggests Pacquiao doesn’t have much left in the tank, a legendary coach is now questioning whether the fight will even sell, considering what little Manny Pacquiao might have left to offer in the ring.

Manny Pacquiao’s comeback may fall short of a major milestone

Yesterday, Elie Seckbach of ESNews dropped a short but buzzing gym interview with 2024’s Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year, Robert Garcia, reigniting debate around the potential pay-per-view numbers for the highly anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight. In the clip, captioned “@garciaboxing says @mannypacquiaobarrios does over half a million PPV buys I think more,” Seckbach opened by reminding Garcia, “Manny’s very popular, Robert.” Garcia nodded in agreement, though with some caution, saying, “Yeah, but it’s not gonna do a million. I think maybe he could get to half a million, which is still good already.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Seckbach wasn’t ready to settle. He made a point that was as unconventional as it was insightful: “His fans are older. He has grandfathers and fathers. The average boxing fan knows how to steal pay-per-view; that’s the problem with pay-per-view. I don’t think his fans know how to steal. I don’t think they’re going to go in there and find the stream.” Garcia didn’t back down, doubling down on his projection: “Yeah, but it’s not going to do a million.” Still, Seckbach ended on a more optimistic note, saying, “It might.”

So while no one truly knows how much this fight will pull in, one thing’s for sure: everyone will be watching to see how the legend performs after four years away from the ring. Now, the real question is, do you believe Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the spotlight for one last payday? Or does he genuinely believe he’s got enough left to prove the doubters wrong?