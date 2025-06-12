Manny Pacquiao Has a Rousing Message for His Countrymen on Independence Day Ahead of Mario Barrios Clash

Back in 2013, whispers about Manny Pacquiao having a US green card swirled, but the boxing legend just brushed them off with a chuckle. With tax evasion drama and accusations piling up, a green card might’ve simplified things. Yet, PacMan, fiercely proud of his Filipino identity, expressed his love and commitment to both his country and people.

Though the 46-year-old suffered a loss in the recent Philippine Senatorial election, finishing 18th, his devotion to his country burns bright. As he gears up for a comeback in the boxing ring against Mario Barrios, he continues to champion his nation’s causes. On the Philippines’ 127th Independence Day, the iconic fighter shared a stirring message with his fellow Filipinos, overflowing with pride and love for his country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manny Pacquiao’s dream of a better tomorrow

On June 12th, 2025, Manny Pacquiao, along with the rest of the country, celebrates the 127th Philippines’ Independence Day. To mark the occasion, the eight-division world champion posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The image, from his 2010 triumph over Antonio Margarito, captures the 46-year-old hoisting the Filipino flag with pride. In the captions of the image, he wrote, “Happy 127th Independence Day! 🇵🇭 Freedom. Future. History,” showcasing the significance of the day. Pacquiao has seen the harshest realities of life in the Philippines, having to grow up in extreme poverty in the streets of Manila. Yet, these hardships fueled his determination to uplift his nation. And on this day, he urged his countrymen to do the same. “Let us raise the Philippine flag with dignity and heartfelt love for the nation. Let us continue to serve, pray, and fight for the future of our race,” he added.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) Expand Post

Manny Pacquiao has poured his heart into uplifting his community through housing projects, education support, and tireless advocacy for the underprivileged. So, his message isn’t just ceremonial and carries weight. He is a true patriot who will keep doing the good work silently, as he concluded his message with, “May the Lord bless us all. God bless the Philippines!”



While the eight-division world champion will continue to serve his nation, right now, he has a rather personal battle, and the odds are against him, like always. However, PacMan always knew how to silence his doubters, and he did that once again.

The Rocky transformation

The Filipino legend is returning to the squared circle after a hiatus of 4 years against a 16-year younger world champion. Naturally, the odds are against him, with the majority claiming it to be an embarrassment. However, for Pacquiao, it feels like he is writing a script that will be remembered for ages. A few days ago, the Filipino icon took to his Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from his training camp, with snapshots of the 46-year-old immersed in intense sparring sessions. However, it was the caption that stole the show, which read, “Eye of the Tiger. Heart of a Lion. 🥊🔥.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) Expand Post

Clearly, it was a nod to the iconic “Eye of the Tiger” song from the Rocky franchise. Embracing that same underdog spirit, Pacquiao was seen jogging through the streets, joined by enthusiastic kids and fans, mirroring the film’s legendary training montage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He later reshared the post on his Instagram story with “Eye of the Tiger” soundtrack, completely leaning into the Rocky narrative. The story was not just a nod to the film, but a message that age is just a number. The comeback means more to him than just easy cash, and he is coming to prove everyone wrong.

However, whether he will succeed in that or not, we will get the answer on July 19. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.