Manny Pacquiao Issues 2-Word Signal Amid Ryan Garcia Rumors

After the hard-fought, majority draw against Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao made sure that his comeback was not a one-off. He is here to stay, and by the looks of it, the 46-year-old is spoiled for choices. Over the last few weeks, boxers like Rolando Romero and Ryan Garcia have shared their desire to fight the Filipino icon.

‘KingRy’ found himself on Pacquiao’s shortlist during the comeback phase. After the controversial draw with Barrios, his team is leaning towards ‘Rolly’ due to his possession of the WBA regular welterweight title. Garcia and Romero are actively negotiating a rematch for later this year. As tensions escalated, Manny Pacquiao took charge, reminding the duo of the ultimate prize at stake.

Manny Pacquiao is setting the record straight

On Sunday, ‘PacMan’ hit Instagram, showcasing a series of his headshots in a dynamic carousel. Both pictures were identical, yet one stood out in stark black and white. The 46-year-old appeared determined and primed to conquer any challenge that came their way. The caption seized everyone’s attention.

Manny Pacquiao wrote, “Still Here,” clarifying his intentions to stay active for a while now. The caption, while not explicitly, also served as a reminder to both Garcia and Rolly that while both of them are preparing for a rematch, he is the ultimate matchup. He is the rival who will reignite their stagnant career, which has been in a rut for some time.

Well, ‘PacMan’ is not wrong. While everyone had doubts regarding his comeback, the comeback against Barrios was a perfect reply. Manny Pacquiao showed everyone that he still has his speed and finesse and can hang in there with the young champions. And it seems like even Rolando Romero and Ryan Garcia are aware of the fact.

The biggest that matters

Out of the duo, Rolando Romero was the first one to throw down the gauntlet. In a FightHype interview, he said, “A Hall of Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that? That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?” reflecting on a potential matchup against Manny Pacquiao. Ryan Garcia soon followed suit.

While ‘KingRy’ is desperate to avenge his shocking loss to the new WBA regular welterweight champion, he realizes the timeline to fight the Filipino icon is not long, and would immediately postpone his revenge mission for that. The Victorville native also described himself as a better opponent for Manny Pacquiao than either Barrios or Rolly. “If Manny Pacquiao does want to fight me and make big money in a huge fight, then let’s do it. If not, that’s OK with me. I can fight Rolly in a rematch. Either route is ok with me,” he told The Ring.

Team Pacquiao is currently backing Rolly for the title shot. With careful strategy and patience, the boxing icon stands poised to clinch his dream fight against Ryan Garcia, title on the line. The outcome depends on whether the Victorville native can finally confront the Nevada native and settle the score. No matter which path he takes, it will undoubtedly shape the welterweight division for the foreseeable future. What’s your take on this?