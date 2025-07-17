Manny Pacquiao Makes Honest Confession About Potential Floyd Mayweather Rematch Ahead of Comeback

“I’ve seen [Floyd] Mayweather train when I was in Dubai with him for one of my exhibition fights,” Claressa Shields said recently. “And I’ll tell you, Mayweather can come back and fight professionally against some of the best men in the world right now.” While she didn’t name a specific opponent for a potential return, Mayweather’s camp has recently hinted at a Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch, sparking a frenzy among fans. And now, Manny Pacquiao has shared his thoughts on the possibility of facing Mayweather once again.

From his side, Manny Pacquiao is also open to the idea. “If I could change one thing in my career, I’d have asked to postpone my 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather after hurting my shoulder in training,” he admitted in 2020. Despite generating a record-breaking 4.4 million pay-per-view buys, the Filipino icon has long expressed regret over how the ‘Fight of the Century’ unfolded. And with his July 19 comeback against Mario Barrios for the WBC World Welterweight title drawing near, Pacquiao has now made an honest confession about a potential rematch with Mayweather.

An update from @boxingsocial on Instagram yesterday added fuel to the speculation surrounding a potential Floyd Mayweather rematch. The post featured a clip of Manny Pacquiao alongside a caption that read, “@mannypacquiao addresses Floyd Mayweather rematch rumors.” When asked directly about it, the 46-year-old replied, “I don’t have that in my mind right now. Because I am focused on Saturday. I always say one at a time, so we talk about that after the fight. And let me focus on this coming fight. Because this is not an easier opponent. He’s a champion. He’s also taller than me, so I have to be ready 100% mentally and physically.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing Social (@boxingsocial) Expand Post

Considering all the physical disadvantages the 46-year-old faces going into the fight on Saturday, he’s clearly not taking this lightly. He’s emphasized more than once that he won’t underestimate Mario Barrios. Why? Because Manny Pacquiao is stepping into the ring after a four-year absence, against an active fighter who in 2023 defeated Yordenis Ugas, the same opponent who handed Pacquiao his last professional loss. With that context, Pacquiao knows exactly how sharp and focused he must be to stand a chance against a 30-year-old, younger, and hungrier champion.

From Barrios’ side, the respect is mutual, but so is the intent to win. “Originally getting the fight, I was pretty blown away,” he admitted. “But during training camp, I’m not preparing with the mentality that I’m facing a legend. At the end of the day, he’s just another man trying to fight for my title.” While Barrios sees it as an honor to share the ring with a boxing icon, the 30-year-old made it clear that it won’t soften his approach. Still, should Pacquiao emerge victorious, Floyd Mayweather appears ready and waiting for what could be a billion-dollar showdown.

A Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch could be a ‘billion-dollar’ endeavor

Ahead of the Pacquiao-Barrios showdown in Las Vegas, renowned journalist and 2022 BWAA Nat Fleischer Award recipient Lance Pugmire made an exclusive revelation on X. Upon arriving in Vegas for fight week, Pugmire made a quick stop at the Floyd Mayweather Boxing Club. “Went over to Floyd Mayweather Boxing Club upon my arrival today in Vegas for Manny Pacquiao fight week, was told to expect Floyd to attend with two fighters on the card,” he shared. That’s right, Mayweather will be ringside at the MGM Grand, watching his longtime rival in action.

And if you suspect there’s more to his presence than simple curiosity, you’re absolutely right. Pugmire revealed that during his visit, a member of Mayweather’s inner circle shared a compelling update: “‘Conversations are already happening … if Manny wins, this (rematch) could be worth billions,’ I was told.” While Money Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since retiring with a flawless 50-0 record in 2017, it’s clear that serious talks are underway. However, any potential rematch hinges on one key outcome: whether Manny Pacquiao can reclaim the WBC welterweight title.

For Mayweather, it’s not just about the money. While the financial incentive is massive, he’s looking for a challenge worthy of his return. A world title could provide that spark. But standing in the way is Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC champion and a dangerous opponent in his prime. So, the big question is, can Manny Pacquiao defy the odds after four years away and secure one last monumental win? And if he does, could the world witness Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II?