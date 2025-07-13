Manny Pacquiao Makes Honest Confession on ‘Punishing’ Body One Week From Controversial Comeback

In recent months, for the first time in a long while, the conversation around boxing has felt truly electric. Manny Pacquiao is set to return after a four-year hiatus, and while his comeback initially sparked concern, anticipation has now taken over. The excitement centers around the 46-year-old legend’s quest to make history once again, this time aiming to become the oldest welterweight champion ever when he faces Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Had it been anyone else, fans and pundits alike might’ve dismissed the fight as a cash grab, a final act in a storied career. But in the past few weeks, the Filipino icon has shifted the narrative, winning over doubters with his determination and focus. Now, with just one week remaining until fight night, Manny Pacquiao delivers a clear message to the world and to Barrios that he’s fully prepared and mentally locked in for one last shot at greatness.

“Training camp recap. Hard work. Sacrifice. Faith. One week to go. 🙏🥊🇵🇭,” Manny Pacquiao wrote in the caption of an inspiring video summarizing his intense training sessions. The montage showed the Filipino legend sprinting down hills with a crowd behind him in full “Rocky” style, putting in hours at the gym, and even training outdoors alongside young champions like Teofimo Lopez. In the clip, Pacquiao could be heard saying, “I miss boxing. I am excited for the fans to give a good fight.”

“Boxing is my passion. The way I trained, the way I worked hard, to make sure that I can give a good fight to the fans,” Manny Pacquiao shared. And “Mario Barrios, I know he trained hard. He have to defend his belt.” That hunger and dedication, according to PacMan, comes at a heavy price. As the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, he understands what’s required. In the clip, Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, can be seen hitting the 46-year-old repeatedly with a bamboo stick on the stomach and on his hands, and the Filipino legend writhing in pain. “I am his challenger, so I have to make more extra mile to punish myself to be able to win the fight, and that’s my goal,” he admitted.

In the end, the 62-8 boxer concluded with a message to fans and critics alike, saying, “I am not underestimating my opponent. I have to make sure that I am in 100% condition. I am still here. Manny Pacquiao is back!” While he has his eyes on more bouts, the 46-year-old knows exactly what kind of power and conditioning he’ll need to be in to overcome a younger, more active Mario Barrios. And Barrios, for his part, appears just as determined, preparing to show no mercy.

Mario Barrios warns Manny Pacquiao: ‘It’s kill or be killed”

If 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao shows any signs of slowing down, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios has made it clear—he won’t go easy on him. Barrios even referenced Jake Paul’s November bout with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, where Paul admitted to carrying Tyson to the finish. Barrios, who was on that undercard and battled to a split draw against Abel Ramos, said he has no intention of doing the same. “If the roles were reversed, Pacquiao wouldn’t try to take it easy on me,” he told The Ring. “He’s not going to feel sorry for me in there. It’s just the reality of the sport.”

That’s why El Azteca is fully prepared to defend his title at all costs, whether that means going the distance or going for the knockout. “It’s kill or be killed in there,” he said. “I am ready to defend my title by any means necessary.” Aware of Manny Pacquiao’s age and legacy, Barrios understands the stakes but refuses to be drawn into sentimentality. Even though he once idolized Pacquiao, he knows he’ll have to set all of that aside once the bell rings.

Despite the mutual respect between both camps, Barrios is determined to remain focused. “He’s such a likable dude,” Barrios admitted. “It’s hard to be like, ‘Man, I’m about to square up with him for my title.’ But I am going in there with bad intentions. I am trying to get him out of there.” The admiration won’t stop Barrios from treating Pacquiao like any other challenger, and with the belt on the line, he’s promising a ruthless performance. So now, the question is: what kind of strategy do you think will Manny Pacquiao employ to overcome a younger, dangerous champion who isn’t looking to show mercy?