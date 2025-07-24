Manny Pacquiao Makes Seventeen Times Mario Barrios’ Purse as Payout for Comeback Clash Revealed

Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring last weekend wasn’t just about nostalgia. It marked the dramatic comeback of the Filipino icon, arguably one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. At 46, after a long hiatus and the emotional sting of a senatorial defeat, he embarked on what many assumed would be a storybook return—or a farewell tour—against then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The stage was set—Vegas lights, global coverage, and millions of fans watching—had arrived.

But the biggest surprise didn’t come from the ring. It came when the purse details dropped. Despite settling for a majority draw, this boxing legend didn’t walk away with gratitude—he walked away with gold. Pacquiao pocketed a guaranteed $12 million purse just for taking the fight. Add to that a slice of the pay‑per‑view pie—estimated at another $4–5 million, according to Marca—plus roughly $1 million in bonuses and sponsorships, and voilà: an astonishing $17–18 million total.

The Main Event: Pacquiao Makes Seventeen Times Barrios’ Purse

Here’s where it gets juicy: while the ageless warrior raked in close to $18 million, the reigning champ Barrios was slated for a modest $500K–1M guaranteed purse, plus a share of PPV revenue, as confirmed by Bolavip—capping his haul around $2.5 million, at most. That means Pacquiao made approximately 17 times more than El Azteca for stepping through the ropes! The math really lets that punchline land.

The Sporting News’ Teddy Ricketson wrote, “Reports suggest that the challenger looks to make a base of $12 million and will take home a significant portion of the PPV sales. It is estimated that Pacquiao could end up between $17 million and $18 million for the fight.”

It’s not just a paycheck—it’s a statement. The financial windfall for the elder statesman of the sport underlines that global brand appeal still reigns supreme. Despite the draw in the ring, he clearly won in the world of earnings. And yes, even at 46, this storied legend proves that boxing royalty never truly fades—they just get richer.

Why the Massive Payday Still Makes Sense

Star Power Beats Record

Despite Barrios entering as WBC welterweight champion, it was the man from General Santos City who sold the night. His storied career—eight divisions, legendary matchups, blockbuster pay-per-view records—still draws crowds beyond measure, a point highlighted by BoxingScene . PPV Pull Remains Insane

Numbers don’t lie: Pacquiao has generated over 20 million PPV buys and $1.29 billion in revenue over his career, according to his boxing career records . Even a slice of that pie boosts his haul dramatically. Legacy vs Currency

For Barrios, the payday marks the richest of his career—but for the eight‑division legend, it’s a longevity trophy in dollar bills. Sometimes the richest fights aren’t about belts—they’re about legacy checks.



So, yes—while the ring result was a draw, the rematch of the century already has a winner in the ledger. And as for what comes next? Barrios says he’s open to running it back, as relayed by TalkSport, and with that kind of payment waiting in the wings, who knows what else awaits the Pac‑Man?

In a sport built on drama, where punch and purse often collide, this night was a knockout—not for new titles, but for financial history.