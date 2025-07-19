Manny Pacquiao Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses, and Endorsements

Undoubtedly, the return of Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest ever to step inside the squared circle, is a pivotal moment in the sport. Astonishingly, despite challenging all expectations for decades, the Filipino legend continues to possess the power to entirely reshape the boxing landscape at 46.

As expected, the boxing’s only eight-division champion has delivered some of the highest-grossing PPVs, earning some of the biggest purses in modern boxing. And on July 19th, as he makes his return, eyeing to become the oldest welterweight champion, the expectations are the same. So, as ‘PacMan’ gears up for another legacy-defining bout against Mario Barrios, let’s explore his finances and understand where he stands amongst the wealthiest athletes.

What is Manny Pacquiao’s net worth in 2025?

Although pinpointing an exact figure is challenging, sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated estimate Pacquiao’s net worth to be between $190 and $220 million. The bulk of his wealth stems from his boxing purses, but the iconic fighter has also ventured into politics, elected to the Philippine House of Representatives in 2010, and has served as a senator in the Philippines starting in 2016. He is deeply engaged in political activities even today.

Beyond boxing and politics, Pacquiao has also explored the entertainment industry, appearing in films within the Filipino movie scene. While rumors of a potential Hollywood debut have circulated, no concrete developments have emerged.

Regarding assets, in 2015, the 46-year-old acquired a $12.5 million Beverly Hills mansion. The opulent property features seven bedrooms and bathrooms, a home theater, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and spans a 30,000-square-foot lot. Despite his diverse income streams, Pacquiao’s primary source of wealth continues to be boxing, where he has shattered numerous records.

How much does Manny Pacquiao earn? Boxing purse history

Manny Pacquiao has reportedly amassed nearly $500 million over his boxing career, with a staggering $130 million alone earned from the 2015 ‘Fight of the Century’ bout against Floyd Mayweather. That bout, with 4.4 million pay-per-view (PPV) buys, remains the highest-selling fight PPV in combat history.

Pacquiao’s 24 PPV fights have collectively generated 20 million buys, translating to an estimated $1.25 billion in revenue. According to Forbes, in 2019, the boxing legend earned $26 million, with an annual salary of approximately $24 million, placing him among the world’s highest-earning athletes. To be exact, Sportico ranks him as the 23rd highest-earning athlete of all time.

Pacquiao’s journey to massive earnings began in 2006, when he earned $2 million against Erik Morales, in his 46th bout, marking his entry into seven-figure purses. He maintained similar earnings through 2007, with his next significant milestone coming in 2008 against Oscar De La Hoya. One of the most anticipated clashes in modern boxing, which netted him $11 million, his first eight-figure purse.

In 2009, Pacquiao’s earnings soared to $35 million for fights against Miguel Cotto and Antonio Margarito. Subsequent bouts typically earned him between $20 million and $30 million until the Mayweather fight, which brought in an unprecedented $130 million. Afterward, his purses gradually returned to seven figures, with approximately $10 million per fight.

While the exact purse for his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios remains undisclosed, sources estimate it at around $12.5 million. Additionally, Pacquiao is expected to receive a share of PPV revenue, potentially boosting his total earnings to $18–20 million, depending on sales.

Opponent Earnings Date Erik Morales $2,000,000 January 2006 Oscar Larios $1,000,000 July 2006 Erik Morales $3,000,000 November 2006 Jorge Solis $2,000,000 April 2007 Marco Antonio Barrera $2,000,000 October 2007 Oscar De La Hoya $11,000,000 December 2008 Ricky Hatton $12,000,000 May 2009 Miguel Cotto $35,000,000 November 2009 Antonio Margarito $35,000,000 November 2010 Shane Mosely $20,000,000 May 2011 Juan Manuel Marquez $20,000,000 November 2011 Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 June 2012 Juan Manuel Marquez $30,000,000 December 2012 Brandon Rios $30,000,000 November 2013 Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 April 2014 Chris Algieri $20,000,000 November 2014 Floyd Mayweather $130,000,000 May 2015 Timothy Bradley $33,000,000 April 2016 Jesse Vargas $10,000,000 November 2016 Adrien Broner $10,000,000 January 2019

Manny Pacquiao Endorsements & Business Ventures

Throughout his storied career, Manny Pacquiao has partnered with major brands such as Nike, Nestlé, Hewlett-Packard, ANTA, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, Hennessy, Gillette, Cleto Reyes, and I AM WORLDWIDE. Notably, he exclusively uses Cleto Reyes gloves in all his bouts. His endorsement deals, reportedly starting at $1 million annually and accumulating $10–15 million yearly, have contributed roughly $500 million to his wealth over time.

Post-retirement, Pacquiao has made significant real estate investments, owning luxurious properties across the Philippines, including homes in Sarangani, Forbes Park, and a Manila beach villa, as well as a property in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park. In 2006, the eight-division champion established Manny Pacquiao Promotions, a company dedicated to developing and managing professional boxers in the Philippines. The promotion has grown into a dominant force in Asian boxing, fostering emerging talent.

The former senator has also diversified his portfolio with ventures like the Team Pacquiao Coffee chain, Pacman Wild Card Gyms, and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. These businesses, collectively valued at $55–70 million, have significantly bolstered his net worth.

While Pacquiao dominated the boxing ring for over three decades, he has adeptly expanded his wealth through ventures outside it. His upcoming return to the ring is primarily about cementing his legacy, but it will likely enhance his financial standing as well. Even if it doesn’t, the Filipino legend has a proven knack for finding new avenues for success.