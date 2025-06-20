Manny Pacquiao Pities Floyd Mayweather Despite $500M Net Worth

“Floyd Mayweather is running the whole 12 rounds, and he won the fight. How is that amazing?” Manny Pacquiao stated earlier this month at the official press conference for the Barrios fight. He went on to say that, as a fan, he would have felt cheated watching such a performance. “I feel sorry for the fans because the fight was boring. That’s not what the fans are expecting to us, as a fighter. As a fan, I want to see an exciting fight. Not a fashion show. Action!” he concluded. And in many ways, Manny Pacquiao’s criticism isn’t without merit.

The May 2015 showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was one of the most anticipated boxing events in history, but the action didn’t live up to the hype. Mayweather relied on his signature defensive style, effectively neutralizing the Filipino legend’s offense with precision and footwork. While he only landed 148 punches throughout the 12 rounds, it was still more than Pacquiao’s 81. Despite the tactical brilliance, the fight felt uneventful for many fans. And ever since, Manny Pacquiao has struggled to regard Mayweather with the same respect, a sentiment he didn’t shy away from expressing once again.

Just a few hours ago, Manny Pacquiao sat down with George Janko for Episode 117 of his podcast. In the hour-long interview, PacMan opened up about everything, including his upcoming July 19 fight with Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. And among the many topics, he also touched on his deep faith and how he found joy through Jesus, an answer that eventually led the conversation to Floyd Mayweather. “In the beginning of this conversation, you said, ‘I don’t like boastful people,’” Janko said. “How was it like fighting Floyd Mayweather? Did he get on your nerves because I feel like he’s a little bit more boastful than the people you might be wanting to hang out with?” Pacquiao replied candidly, “Yeah, he is boastful. I think his God is the material things, money, everything like that.” Janko followed up by asking if the two ever talked outside the ring, to which Manny Pacquiao offered a more spiritual response.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: Instagram

AD

Even with a net worth of $500 million according to Forbes, Pacquiao said of Floyd Mayweather, “I feel pity for him.” Why? “Because I want to share the word of God to him if he believe God.” Janko acknowledged that Mayweather is often described as generous and shared a biblical parable to illustrate his thoughts. “I think sometimes he reminds me of the man who asked Jesus what he should do to get to heaven. Jesus said, ‘Sell all your belongings,’ and the man walked away crying because he couldn’t do it. I feel like that sometimes too—when I’m working for my wife or my family, I struggle with the conviction to do it the right way. Not the cheap or easy way. A lot of people wrestle with that.”

Manny Pacquiao agreed, emphasizing the importance of discipline and balance. “There is a discipline, balance. Control yourself,” he said. “For example, you are earning money, so what I did is like, I helped the church. I give the 10% to the church, helping the church to run and establish more churches, and 10% separate to help the poor people, building houses, giving us sustainable livelihood, like that, just manage the financial.” His answer underscored not just his personal philosophy, but also the values he hopes others, including Mayweather, might embrace.

Regardless, in a new update, it appears Floyd Mayweather might be gearing up for a comeback, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Floyd Mayweather teases comeback with intense new training clip

Very few boxers have mastered the sweet science like Floyd Mayweather. Known for his unmatched defensive skills and ability to hit without being hit, Money Mayweather retired with a flawless professional record of 50-0. His last official fight came in 2017 when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the 10th round. Since then, he’s stepped into the ring for multiple exhibition bouts against the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Deji, and John Gotti III. Now at 48, Mayweather’s latest training footage with Crystal Thomas shows that his precision and sharpness on the mitts remain as polished as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Thomas (@crystalthomas8) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao is preparing for his own comeback at age 46, set to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19. With the 46-year-old boxer’s return generating buzz, some fans have begun fantasizing about a potential rematch between the two legends. Mayweather’s recent sharp-looking mitt work has only fueled speculation further, with many convinced that “Money” still has enough in the tank for one more big fight, especially if Manny Pacquiao pulls off a win in Las Vegas.

That brings us to the heart of the matter: What do you make of Manny Pacquiao’s recent comments about Floyd Mayweather? Do you think a second clash between the two icons is truly possible? And if it happens, who do you think would come out on top this time around?