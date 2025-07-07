Manny Pacquiao Reveals Dirty Truth Over $8M Accusations by Conor McGregor’s Promoter

“Anyway, all water under the bridge. Who gives a f**k! I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East,” tweeted Conor McGregor in September 2020. At the time, he had no idea the fight would fall through and spark a major legal dispute. Fast forward to early 2023, and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao found himself embroiled in a lawsuit. As McGregor noted, a U.S. jury ordered the Filipino icon to pay $5.1 million in damages to the Irishman’s management firm, Paradigm Sports Management (PSM), over an alleged breach of contract. But momentum soon began to shift in Manny Pacquiao’s favor in 2024.

PSM argued in court that Manny Pacquiao had entered into an improper business deal after signing with them in 2020, violating a clause that prohibited him from engaging with other firms while under contract. However, Judge Walter P. Schwarm, overturning the jury’s verdict, ultimately sided with the Filipino legend, ruling the contract “illegal” and “unenforceable” due to PSM lacking the necessary license under California law. And just like that, the $8 million lawsuit was thrown into the bin in a major upset for the management firm.

It’s been a year since the legal saga ended, and ahead of his July 19 showdown with Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao has finally opened up about the $8 million dispute that clouded a key chapter of his career. Just hours ago, PPV.COM shared a clip of the boxing legend on Instagram, with the caption, “100% Focused. 100% Ready 😤.” In the video, a reporter asked PacMan what went wrong in his August 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, and the Filipino icon didn’t hold back in revealing the mental toll the lawsuit had taken.

“You know, I tell you frankly,” Manny Pacquiao said, “because that fight is happening that there is a case against me from Paradigm. And I am so distracted even to my training camp. They are trying to distract me, everything like that. It’s hard. It’s hard for me to carry on those burden that I am not doing anything that can hurt them.” The 46-year-old made it clear that the legal pressure interfered with both his preparation and focus, ultimately affecting his performance in the ring that night.

He went on to explain, “What I am talking about is mentally, I’m not ready hundred percent focus because of destruction. Everything like that. I am so focused right now, inspired by my faith to God, inspired by my family and the team, team Pacquiao. So now I can say, I am 100% focused.” With renewed clarity, Manny Pacquiao is not only eyeing victory over WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios but is already looking ahead to potential matchups against Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, or Ryan Garcia. But the question is, could a fight with Conor McGregor ever resurface?

Manny Pacquiao reveals what’s really blocking the Conor McGregor fight

Last month, surrounded by his team and a flurry of excitement, Manny Pacquiao was asked a familiar question. A reporter inquired, “You were asked a couple of years ago if you were going to fight Conor McGregor. Is that still something that interests you?” Initially, Pacquiao seemed to miss the question, prompting the reporter to repeat it. And this time, his expression shifted, serious, almost grim, before he answered hesitantly.

“Um, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. Um, there are a lot of issues,” the 62-8 boxer admitted. Just moments earlier, another reporter had brought up a different Conor, Conor Benn. Despite Benn’s recent loss, his performance against Chris Eubank Jr. on April 26 had earned praise, sparking curiosity about a potential clash between the rising British star and the Filipino legend.

Manny Pacquiao, however, made it clear he’s not looking too far ahead. Asked about a matchup with Benn, he responded that he’s not working off a fixed schedule, it’s strictly one fight at a time. So for now, his full focus is on Mario Barrios. And it’s only after that bout that he will decide whether to continue his career or hang up the gloves for good. As for the “issues” Pacquiao referred to were most likely tied to the courtroom battle that once raged between him and McGregor. That aside, would you want to see them finally settle it in the ring?