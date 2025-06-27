Manny Pacquiao Reveals Post-Barrios Plans Ahead of Concerning Comeback

The only eight-division champion, the only boxer to hold lineal titles across five weight classes, the first to claim belts in four different divisions, the non-American with the most pay-per-view buys, and a three-time Ring/BWAA Fighter of the Year, Manny Pacquiao is a walking record book in the boxing world. Arguably one of the most talented fighters to ever pick up the gloves.

What more could he possibly accomplish? Well, as it turns out, the Filipino icon is eyeing another record upon his return against Mario Barrios on July 19th. A win will not only make the 46-year-old the WBC welterweight champion but will also get him close to breaking an 11-year-old record held by Bernard Hopkins.

After keeping the real intentions behind his return, on Wednesday, during a media workout, Manny Pacquiao finally opened up about his vision. “I think I have two or three more fights left. I feel like I could do this for another couple of years. But I’m just taking it one at a time,” he said, claiming that he can still compete at the top. Though focused on the present challenge, PacMan still harbors an ambitious goal.

“My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as a champion,” he said, eyeing the record Hopkins holds. In 2014, The Executioner defeated Beibut Shumenov for the unified light heavyweight champion at the age of 49 years and 94 days. Pacquiao already holds the record of being the oldest welterweight champion when he won the WBA Super Welterweight title in 2019 at the age of 40. A victory against Barrios would shatter his own record, a feat the boxing icon fully recognizes.

“This fight is very important to me because it’s history. I believe I’d be the first Hall of Famer to win another world title, and I’d also break my own record as the oldest welterweight world champion,” he said. Furthermore, it will also make him the second oldest champion in boxing, leaving by George Foreman, who won the title at 45.

However, to break Hopkins’ record, Pacquiao needs to hold the title till March 21, 2028, or for 2 years and 8 months. Indeed, a tall ask, but somehow the boxing world is convinced that the Filipino icon can pull it off.

Boxing legend tips his hat towards Manny Pacquiao

Coming back after a four-year hiatus at the age of 46 against a world champion is not an easy task. If it were someone else, the boxing world would have bashed the fight immediately. However, with Manny Pacquiao, everyone believes, including his old-time rival, Oscar De La Hoya.

The former six-division champion who went to war with the Filipino in 2008, recently passed his verdict on the upcoming clash to Elie Seckbach of ESNews. In the clip shared by Seckbach, the Goldenboy has picked ‘PacMan’ as his winner. Why? Because of the speed and footwork that the 46-year-old still has.

“I have [Manny] Pacquiao because of his footwork,” he said. Breaking down his prediction further, he added, “Those calves that he has are incredible. Amazing.” De La Hoya knows how the Kibawe native can confuse his opponent with a barrage of punches. “He confuses you and he throws punches from different angles. And he’s coming from left, right, forward, backward,” the promoter exclaimed.

The 1992 Olympic gold medalist asserted that, with his endurance, Manny Pacquiao could dominate the sport for several more years. “Pacquiao doesn’t get tired. I don’t care. He is 50,000 years old. He’s not going to get tired. He is a machine. I think the workload is too much for Mario Barrios,” De La Hoya concluded.

So, it is not only Manny Pacquiao who believes he can still compete at the top. He is somehow the favorite going against Mario Barrios. Moreover, as Oscar De La Hoya noted, if Pacquiao’s speed and stamina remain intact, he could rule the sport for a few more years, ultimately shattering a decade-old record and retiring on his own terms.

Do you think Pacquiao can break Bernard Hopkins' record?