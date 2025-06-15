Manny Pacquiao Reveals the One Thing Fatherhood Taught Him That Boxing Never Could

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion is also one of the most devoted fathers imaginable. Manny Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee Jamora, have raised a loving family of five children. While his legendary boxing career has made him a global icon, Pacquiao’s personal life is just as compelling. His journey from humble beginnings to worldwide fame unfolded under constant public scrutiny, revealing not only the champion athlete but also a dedicated family man. Beyond the ring, Manny Pacquiao’s transition into politics further elevated his public image, as he devoted himself to serving the Filipino people as a senator. This commitment placed even more attention on his family, particularly his children, who have grown up in the spotlight as part of his remarkable story.

On this Father’s Day, Manny Pacquiao took a moment to share a heartfelt message to fellow fathers, celebrating the role of fatherhood and the love that binds families together.

Yesterday, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) shared a special Father’s Day post featuring Manny Pacquiao, Mario Barrios, Sebastian Fundora, Isaac Cruz, and Tim Tszyu, each offering heartfelt messages to fathers around the world. Among them, PacMan, with his wealth of experience as a father of five, stood out. Speaking from the heart, he shared, “Be a role model to your children, to your family. You know, I realized the thing that what you do in the family, in life, the children are copying your style copying that style. I mean, if you are compassionate, if you’re generous, if you are peaceful, same thing with your kids, I mean amazing, the blessings of God.” His words reflected not just wisdom, but a lived experience that seems to be shaping his children, particularly his two sons.

Jimuel Pacquiao, the eldest son of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, has been carving his own path in the United States as an amateur boxer, following in his father’s legendary footsteps. Last year, on his 23rd birthday, both Manny Pacquiao and his wife posted heartfelt messages celebrating their son’s growth and determination. The 62-8 boxer expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m thankful God has given me and your mom an amazing son like you,” while Jinkee assured Jimuel that they would always be there to support him in chasing his dreams. She also shared adorable baby pictures of Jimuel alongside more recent moments that highlighted his role as a loving big brother.

Now based in California, Jimuel has been actively competing in several amateur boxing tournaments, steadily building his own reputation in the sport. Speaking about his father’s return to the boxing ring, he said, “He’s 46 now. And even me, as his son, I love him, he’s my dad. There’s also concern there, you know? But I believe in him. He has shown us that he stays in shape year around and all that. So weight is not gonna be a problem, fitness is not gonna be a problem.”

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao continues to do everything he can to be a supportive and present father. But amid all the heartwarming moments and his deep devotion to family, Pacquiao may soon face a serious challenge. With his world title bout against Mario Barrios just a month away, there could be unexpected complications looming.

Mario Barrios faces weighty dilemma ahead of Manny Pacquiao showdown

Practically every fighter eventually finds a weight class to settle into. But for Mario Barrios, that chapter is still being written. At 30 years old and already a belt holder, Barrios feels confident in his current form. So while the welterweight division seems like a comfortable fit for now, he admits his time there may be limited. “It’s only a matter of time until I make that move up,” Barrios told Mainevent, hinting at a potential shift to junior middleweight.

Such a move would mark Barrios’ seventh weight class, but he’s not looking too far ahead. Clashes with 154-pounders like Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, or even Jermell Charlo may become reality in the future, but for now, Barrios is locked in on the present. Every day begins and ends with thoughts of Manny Pacquiao and the elite crop at 147 pounds. Although a jump to junior middleweight seems inevitable, Barrios knows he can’t afford to get distracted, not with a legend like Manny Pacquiao in his immediate path.

“I’m still making the weight comfortably,” he explained. “But as soon as that time hits and it’s too much for my body, we’re gonna make the move up.” Still, should Barrios decide to come in heavier against PacMan, it might present real problems for the 46-year-old. With that said, has being a devoted father helped shape Manny Pacquiao into the disciplined, driven fighter and global icon he became? What do you think?