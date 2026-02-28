Manny Pacquiao’s Business Promotion Sparks Panic as Fans Fear He Was Hacked

Manny Pacquiao wanted to promote his new business venture, but ended up causing a panic among fans. The 47-year-old boxing icon launched Manny Pay, a Philippine-based payment application, in October last year, formally entering the country’s financial technology space. And now, ‘Pacman’ has found a new way to promote the new business.

“Please download MannyPay through this QR code,” Pacquiao wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of a QR code. “[The] first 20 downloads will receive 1,000 each. The download must be verified to receive 1k. Just take a screenshot and send it to me.”

Since its launch, Manny Pay has also received its official license from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate within the country. According to Manny Pacquiao himself, he partnered with 7th Pillar Integration Systems Corp. to build the app, which is said to have capabilities that trump standard consumer e-wallets.

The app also enables users to fund accounts and process payments through multiple methods. While this marks Pacquiao’s first foray into regulated financial products, he previously invested in an unregulated digital asset known as Pac Token, which reportedly prompted a public warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adding to the bizarre timing, the post appeared just days after a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather was confirmed for September 19, leaving fans to wonder why the boxing legend would resort to what looked like a social media scam.

Manny Pacquiao’s promotion has fans worried about hacking

For some reason, fans weren’t buying the fact that Manny Pacquiao was promoting his app while promising to hand out money. Like this user, who had just one word after discovering the post. “Hacked?” the user asked. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and ‘Pacman’ has shared a second post urging fans to download the app.

Unlike the first user, this individual was convinced about what was going on. “He got hacked,” the user asserted. However, since the post, Pacquiao has also posted about the Kalilangan Festival, which he was a part of. So, it doesn’t look like his account was hacked.

The next user also had similar claims. “Why they hack my goat😔,” the user asked. Perhaps such a reception would force Manny Pacquiao to change his promotional strategy.

Another user had the same idea. “Ah man, they hacked Manny 💔,” the user commented. If he was hacked, Manny Pacquiao has yet to address the same publicly.

Meanwhile, this user asked Manny Pacquiao to be more careful on the internet. “Someone tell [uncle] Manny to stop pressing links he’s not supposed to,” the user wrote. Despite confusion among most fans, several people claimed to have followed the post’s instructions.

While the promotion appears to be legitimate, the panicked reaction from fans serves as a clear signal that Pacquiao’s marketing strategy for his new venture may need a significant rethink to build trust with his audience.