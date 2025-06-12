Manny Pacquiao’s ‘Insane’ Comeback Questioned by Claressa Shields Over Gervonta Davis Fight Aspirations

At 46, Manny Pacquiao’s decision to return to the ring has raised more than a few eyebrows. No, it’s not just because of his age, but also due to his unconventional training methods ahead of his July 19 clash with Mario Barrios. This bout, set to be Manny Pacquiao’s 73rd professional fight, will see him square off against the 16-year-younger WBC World Welterweight champion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Despite his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, a fight where he was thoroughly outboxed by the then 35-year-old, the Filipino legend seems unfazed. Driven by his passion for the sport, he’s in full “Rocky” mode, saying, “I really missed it,” as he pushes through intense training sessions in an attempt to defy time once again.

However, not everyone is convinced, especially Claressa Shields, who weighed in on Manny Pacquiao’s old-school methods after seeing a clip of him sprinting up steep hills with younger training partners. Shields reshared the video, posted by Boxing Kingdom with the caption, “Manny Pacquiao sprinting up steep hills at 46 years old. Pacquiao fights Barrios in one month,” and wrote: “This is kinda insane, I feel like If Pac Man beats Barrios, that’s gonna set up a fight with him and Tank 🤔 could y’all imagine Pacquiao Vs Tank?” Her reaction isn’t just about the training; it’s about what a win against Barrios could mean. However, this isn’t the first time Manny Pacquiao has relied on these tactics.

Earlier this month, Manny Pacquiao took to Instagram to share a carousel of 20 photos with the caption: Eye of the Tiger. Heart of a Lion. 🥊🔥,” a clear reference to the iconic Rocky film series. In the post, Manny Pacquiao appeared to be embracing that gritty spirit, training on the streets, surrounded by kids and fans, echoing the classic montage energy that made Rocky a cultural legend. PacMan even doubled down by resharing the post on his Instagram Story, with Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background, fully leaning into the narrative.

Now, while critics have questioned the wisdom of a 46-year-old making a comeback, some writing it off as a mere money grab, Manny Pacquiao remains unfazed. Instead, he’s using the Rocky comparison to send a message: that heart, grit, and legacy still matter. And should PacMan pull off a convincing win at the MGM Grand, the whispers are growing louder about a potential blockbuster clash with Gervonta Davis, provided Davis wins his rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. in August.

It’s a fight that has fans and fighters alike buzzing, including Claressa Shields, who couldn’t help but weigh in. Still, even if the Pacquiao vs. Tank bout doesn’t materialize, a 27-year-old super lightweight prospect is already waiting in the wings.

Richardson Hitchins plots bold leap to face Manny Pacquiao

If Manny Pacquiao wins his upcoming bout against Mario Barrios, he’ll need to make space in his already crowded trophy room for yet another world title. But while a victory would surely be celebrated by his fans, not everyone in the boxing world is impressed. Richardson Hitchins, for one, isn’t convinced. “I don’t know if he’s picking and choosing with Barrios, but Barrios isn’t that good, to be honest,” Hitchins told reporters recently, downplaying the legitimacy of Manny Pacquiao’s opponent and questioning the merit of the fight.

The 19-0 boxer, who is preparing for his own return to the ring on June 14 at Madison Square Garden against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr., isn’t thinking about losing. In fact, he’s already looking past Kambosos Jr. to what could be next, and that next step, ideally, includes Manny Pacquiao. For Hitchins, a win over boxing’s only eight-division world champion wouldn’t just boost his resume, it would also elevate his status, his visibility, and his bank account.

At 27 years old, Richardson Hitchins is in his prime and hungry for big moments. Manny Pacquiao, now 46, may not have many fights left in him, but if he chooses to continue, Hitchins is ready to meet him in the ring. “I’ll come to 47,” the IBF super lightweight champion declared. “If Pacquiao really wants to test himself against one of the best young fighters in the sport, he can call me.”

While the age gap raises questions about practicality and fairness, it’s not unheard of in boxing. And if it does happen, would Manny Pacquiao’s grit and legacy be enough to overcome Hitchins’ speed and hunger? What do you think?