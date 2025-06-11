Manny Pacquiao’s “Putting Us All to Shame” Claims Ex-Boxing Champ Amid Gervonta Davis Callout

It has been almost four years since Manny Pacquiao fought in a world title match opposite Yordenis Ugas on August 21, 2021. Now, at 46, after 4 years of absence from boxing, he is returning to the squared circle, challenging for Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. It is a daunting challenge few would dare to take. Most would face steep odds in such a comeback, and in the initial days of the matchup being announced, PacMan also faced some criticism. Moreover, when the only eight-division champion in boxing boldly expressed his interest in facing WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis down the line, it only heightened fans’ concerns.

However, this radiating confidence of the Filipino legend has turned the tide a bit. People are starting to believe the impossible is within reach. It seems like this return, fueled by sheer hunger to prove everyone wrong, is doing its magic. As a former world champion put it, this could be a historic return for the ages, silencing all the critics.

Believe in Manny Pacquiao

In a recent exclusive interview with BetOnlinePromoCodes.com, George Groves gave his two cents on Manny Pacquiao’s anticipated return. “He’s putting us all to shame, doing that at 46,” the 37-year-old said, praising the sheer audacity of the Filipino icon. Groves dismissed all the claims regarding it being a cash grab. “He’s not calling out Jake Paul. He wanted a proper fight. He’s been a freak of nature,” he declared.

The former British champion put fans at ease, claiming that Pacquiao is “a freak of nature” and there should be no reason to be scared for him. “And as far as I’m aware, never tested positive or anything, so he can’t say that he wasn’t legitimate. But you would say what he did was a freak of nature,” the former WBA Super middleweight champion added.

Though George Groves firmly believes in the unparalleled eight-division boxing champion, he acknowledges the concern that if Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring unprepared, it could cast a shadow over the sport. “I don’t know what sort of shape he’ll be in. It’ll be a shame if he’s really deteriorated, then we see him box. Because you see that time and time again, where fighters have a little break, come back, and then they’re nowhere near the same. Then they have to hold their hands up and own up,” he stated, referencing Ricky Hatton’s comeback against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

Ironically, Hatton retired in 2009, following a brutal knockout loss to Manny Pacquiao. He later spiraled into depression, alcoholism, and weight gain, but made his comeback in 2012. However, he wasn’t the same, and once again, his return ended in a ninth-round knockout loss. “But you can’t say the same for Pacquiao, you never know,” Groves concluded.

It seems like Groves is not the only legend who believes in Manny Pacquiao. PacMan’s old friend, Roy Jones Jr., has also sided with the Filipino legend, and it is not just bias.

A return to prove everyone

On Sunday, Jones Jr. attended the International Boxing Hall of Fame, which inducted Manny Pacquiao. During the event, Captain Hook was part of a meet-and-greet where Elie Seckbach of ES News caught up with him, bringing the question forward immediately. “Give me your assessment, Pacquiao or Barrios?” he asked.

In a surprising turn of events, Jones Jr. picked the 46-year-old. “I gotta go with Pacquiao.” Why? Well, just like Groves, the former four-division champion, believes that PacMan is not returning for money. “He is old school. He fought for the love of the game. I don’t know if he’ll knock him out or not, but we fought for the love of the game, there’s a difference,” he concluded, predicting the result of the fight. While the 56-year-old believes that Barrios will be a tough challenge, he feels Manny Pacquiao will come out on top.

There you have it. With each passing day, the discourse around Manny Pacquiao's return is changing. PacMan's confidence is changing the tide, and if he can somehow survive Barrios' challenge, winning the title, it will be a new chapter for the history books.