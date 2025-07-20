Manny Pacquiao’s Son Makes Candid Confession on Father’s Future After Barrios Clash

After months of anticipation, we finally saw one of the wildest scripts in modern boxing unfold in front of our eyes. Manny Pacquiao, the former eight-division champion, made his comeback after a four-year-long hiatus and looked just as good. Even Yordenis Ugás and Keith Thurman, Pacquiao’s last opponents, were surprised by just how brilliant the 46-year-old was.

The bout wrapped up in a majority draw, allowing Mario Barrios to keep his title, but it was a nail-biter that could have swung in either direction. In fact, a lot of experts are saying that the Filipino icon was the one who should have walked away with the win. At the end of the day, that’s the nature of boxing, and regardless of the outcome, this showing had to be a boost for the Filipino squad. The 46-year-old, who claims his comeback to the ring depends on how he performs in the WBC welterweight showdown, probably thinks he’s got the chops for a longer run in the game. But it looks like his oldest son, Emmanuel Pacquiao, might not be on board with that game plan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A heartfelt appeal by a concerned son

After the fight, FightHype caught up with all of Manny Pacquiao’s children at the MGM Grand Arena backstage. On being asked about their thoughts on their father’s return, Michael, Mary, and Elizabeth kept it simple, expressing how proud they actually were. Obviously, it was an emotional moment for the family, and they weren’t that keen on being interviewed.

AD

However, ‘Jimuel,’ the eldest Pacquiao sibling, had a few more words to say. Obviously, he loved what ‘PacMan’ showed in the ring, but did not agree with the scorecard. “I’m not really happy with the draw. You know, I thought he got a 7-5,” he said, claiming that Manny Pacquiao should have been the winner.

Talking about what the future holds for the 46-year-old, ‘Jim’ wasn’t sure. However, after such a grueling battle, he would love for his father to return. “Right now, he should focus on getting rest, you know, he is 46 now, so like me personally, you know, I love him. I just want him to be safe and not take anymore punishment,” he said, urging his father not to take his return any further.

‘Jimuel’, a boxer in his own right, understands the heavy price this sport exacts on the body. As a worried son, it’s hard to fault him for wanting his dad to hang up the gloves. It looks like Manny Pacquiao isn’t ready to step into that ring just yet. Right after the bout, he tossed down a challenge to one of his toughest rivals, looking to conjure up that magic once more.

Manny Pacquiao is ready for Mayweather

Over the last week, rumors regarding Floyd Mayweather finally being ready for the PacMan rematch have been rampant. According to reports, he was also going to attend the July 19th MGM Grand headliner, but that didn’t happen. So, when Fight Hub TV’s Marcus Hayes got the chance during the post-fight conference, he immediately posed the obvious question. “Manny, with the way that you performed tonight. Do you feel like this was enough to coax Floyd Mayweather out, and maybe you guys get a rematch right here in this same building? Do you feel like this version of you beats the version of Floyd Mayweather that exists today?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manny Pacquiao appeared visibly worn out and exasperated by the lackluster outcome against Barrios. On top of that, this question, which kept getting thrown around, didn’t do anything to lift the spirits either. But the 46-year-old stayed composed and, like a seasoned pro, stated that he’s always prepared for whatever comes his way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From his experience, he knows that making a return to this grueling sport is never easy. But “if he(Floyd Mayweather) comes out, then go sign the contract and we will fight,” PacMan clarified. “I mean, let’s fight again if he wants. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick my opponent,” he added, clarifying that while he won’t back down, he won’t hold out for any specific opponent as he already has more than a few options for his next matchup.

Do you think Manny Pacquiao should stay active for a bit longer? If yes, who should he face next?