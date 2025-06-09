Manny Pacquiao’s Wife Joins Freddie Roach and Fans in Emotional Hall of Fame Tribute

Established in 1989 and hosting its first ceremony in 1990, the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, has long celebrated the sport’s greatest icons—fighters, trainers, managers, promoters, and journalists alike. On Sunday, Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, took his rightful place among the legends. But wait, there’s more!

The 46-year-old was the leading name in the Class of 2025, which also included three-division champion Vinny Paz and middleweight and super middleweight champion Michael Nunn among the inductees. While Pacquiao’s induction to the IBOHF wasn’t surprising, what stood out was the emotional and yet powerful and moving speech he delivered.

Manny Pacquiao drops a quote-worthy speech

‘PacMan’ came prepared with a speech on a piece of paper and delivered one of the more moving speeches. “I never chase greatness. I just work hard to be better than the Manny Pacquiao I was yesterday,” he said. Recapping his extraordinary boxing career spanning over 26 years, he surmised, “I never pick the easy fights. I choose the hard ones. I move up weight after weight not to protect a record, but to test my limits.”

Looking back at his achievements in the sport, “eight-division world champion, world titles in four different decades, oldest welterweight world champion in history,” Pacquiao claimed these aren’t just someone’s opinion, they are solid facts. Right after the ceremony, the Filipino legend hopped on his Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and continued expressing his thoughts on the monumental milestone.

“From the streets of General Santos, to the bright light of Las Vegas, to tonight at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. No shoes, no food, no chance, just a dream in my heart,” Pacquiao shared. He claimed that he never thought he would be in the position where he is today, but thanked God for helping him make it this far. He credited his fans from the Philippines for supporting him all these years.

For his wife and family, Pacquiao wrote, “Thank you for your love and support through every high and every low.” He even spared a few words for fighters today: “Never let your situation limit your destiny. With God, nothing is impossible.” Jinkee Pacquiao, showing her support for her husband, highlighted a line from Pacquiao’s caption. “This is not just about boxing. It’s about faith. Family. Sacrifice. Purpose,” she wrote alongside pictures from the ceremony.

Notably, ‘PacMan’ took a short break from training for the ceremony in New York; he will be heading back to Los Angeles to prepare for his July 19th comeback fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Regardless, the weight of the honor bestowed on Pacquiao, his eminent return to the ring, and the emotional pull of his speech quickly attracted netizens to the post as they poured their feelings into the confines of an Instagram comment.

Freddie Roach encapsulates decades-long hard work in one line

Roach and Pacquiao have known each other since 2001, when ‘PacMan’ first came to the States, looking to enter the lucrative U.S. boxing scene. He couldn’t find a trainer that believed in him until he came to Freddie Roach’s door at the Wild Card gym on Vine Street. Roach took a chance, and the rest is history. Reacting to Pacquiao’s post on Instagram, his longtime trainer penned a message every pupil wants to hear from their coach. “I am so proud of you, Manny,” Roach wrote. Through thick and thin, through losses and victories, the pair have stuck together, and this one simple message, though short, defined their legacy together.

Meanwhile, this user expressed his joy after Pacquiao’s induction. “Boxing legend defined! No modern fight[er] more deserving of their place in the Boxing HoF! 👏🏽🥊,” the user wrote. Pacquiao holds an impressive record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws—a resume that’s nearly impossible to replicate in today’s boxing landscape.

Another Filipino fan joined the conversation, praising ‘PacMan’ for putting the country’s name on the world stage. “No Filipino in history has given such a great honor to the Philippines like Manny Pacquiao has 👏👏 Long live Manny 👏👏 You are a living hero of our country 👏👏,” the user commented. The 46-year-old is considered to be an extraordinarily popular figure in the country, widely regarded as a national hero.

Someone else took the praise to a whole new level. “Cut Manny’s career in half and both would be worthy to be in the HOF 🔥,” the user wrote. Despite a long career, Pacquiao’s thirst for boxing doesn’t seem to have been quenched yet.

Another user seemed even more hyped up about the upcoming fight after Pacquiao’s induction. “If Manny wins on July 19th, it will be the biggest victory of his career,” the user wrote. However, at 46, it would be an uphill battle even for the eight-division champion. But if someone can upset the odds, it’s Manny Pacquiao.

That being said, it's safe to say that Manny Pacquiao's induction into the IBHOF was a celebrated occasion not just in the States but also in the Philippines. He will forever be remembered for his accomplishments, regardless of how the July 19th fight goes.