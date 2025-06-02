Manny Pacquiao’s Wife Shares Her True Feelings as Son Prepares for Pro Debut on Father’s Undercard

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is over a month away from his return to the squared circle after nearly four years in retirement. The 46-year-old is on a mission to acquire Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. However, he’s not the only one who has a test ahead of him! His son Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. also has something to prove.

The 24-year-old will make his professional debut on the undercard of his father’s comeback fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Although no details have been revealed about Pacquiao Jr.’s opponent, BoxRec claims ‘Jimuel’ has an amateur record of 6-4, and is currently training under the guidance of Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodio. Despite the expert supervision, Pacquiao’s wife, Jinkee Pacquiao, has something to say!

Weeks ahead of the fight, Pacquiao’s wife turned to Instagram earlier today to share a bunch of pictures of her family out on a sunny day alongside her son, Pacquiao Jr. In the caption of the post, she made her feelings clear, noting, “Joy in my heart ✨.” Regardless, what’s interesting is that ‘Jimuel’ is closer in age to Barrios than to his father.

Barrios celebrated his 30th birthday last month, officially making him 16 years younger than Manny Pacquiao. Speaking about his father’s return since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021, Pacquiao Jr. said, “He’s 46 now. And even [I], as his son, I love him; he’s my dad. There’s also concern there.”

However, ‘PacMan’ seems to have managed to convince his family that he is ready for whatever Barrios throws at him. “But I believe in him. He has shown us that he stays in shape year-round and all that,” the 24-year-old said. “So weight is not gonna be a problem, fitness is not gonna be a problem.” Despite the assurance, many are concerned about the eight-division champion, believing Pacquiao is just out to make a quick buck.

Manny Pacquiao reveals whether he is fighting for money

While the 46-year-old might not have made the kind of money Floyd Mayweather or Canelo Alvarez have from the sport, he has appeared in some of the biggest pay-per-view successes in the past couple of decades. Not to mention, he owns a plethora of businesses that regularly bring in money for the legendary boxer.

via Imago May 7, 2022, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore: Presidential candidate Senator MANNY PACQUIAO on stage during his final campaign rally in General Santos City, Philippines, May 7 2022. Singapore Singapore – ZUMAa247 20220507_zip_a247_102 Copyright: xMaverickxAsiox

Despite that, some speculate whether Pacquiao’s intention to fight is purely financial. While appearing in an interview with Fight Hype, he debunked those speculations. “The reason why I came back is because I miss boxing,” Pacquiao told reporters. “I want to be a champion again. And I can still [be] that. In my heart, in my mind, I can still be a champion.”

With the event lined up to stream live on Amazon Prime Video, Pacquiao and his son will be in a unique position to fight on the same card, like LeBron James and Bronny James playing on the same team. And it appears Jinkee Pacquiao is also excited to see her son follow in the footsteps of his father. What are your thoughts on the matter?