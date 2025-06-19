Manny Pacquiao Sent Sobering Reminder by Mario Barrios Before High-Stakes Comeback

Few have managed to do what Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao has done in his boxing career. Eight-division world champion, oldest welterweight champion in history, a champion across four decades, and a lot more, it doesn’t get any better than this. Considering that, wouldn’t you say WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios is lucky to have landed a fight against the 46-year-old?

Regardless of whether he is lucky or not, the 30-year-old feels he is not the lucky one. Instead, he feels it’s Manny Pacquiao who is lucky to have landed a fight against him. Speaking to Boxeo Mundial, the San Antonio native shared a sobering reminder for PacMan before their fight on July 19th at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, live on Amazon Prime.

“It is an honor to fight against Pacquiao,” Barrios said. “To share the ring with a legend, but at the end of the day, I’m not the lucky one for fighting him. I believe he is the lucky one to fight me. I am the champion for a reason.” Barrios was initially the Interim WBC welterweight champion, but after Terence Crawford moved up to super welterweight, things changed.

The WBC elevated Barrios to the full WBC welterweight champion on June 18th last year, and Crawford became the champion in recess. Since then, Barrios suffered a split decision draw against Abel Ramos. Pacquiao, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since losing to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in 2021.

Many believe Pacquiao was matched with Barrios because it’s a fight he has a realistic chance of winning, despite the 16-year age gap between them. Regardless, at one point or another, everyone has asked themselves: Why is Manny Pacquiao fighting at 46?

Carl Froch claims it would be a shame if Manny Pacquiao is fighting for this reason

Manny Pacquiao maintains he is returning to the sport of boxing because of his passion, because he misses the action, and he truly believes that he can beat Barrios. “I’m coming back because it’s my passion,” Pacquiao said in an interview. “I’ve been gone for four years, but I always think about boxing. I really missed it.”

via Imago May 7, 2022, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore: Presidential candidate Senator MANNY PACQUIAO on stage during his final campaign rally in General Santos City, Philippines, May 7 2022. Singapore Singapore – ZUMAa247 20220507_zip_a247_102 Copyright: xMaverickxAsiox

However, former world champion Carl Froch doesn’t agree with his return, and highlighted that it would be a shame if ‘Pac-Man’ is fighting for money. “I’m shocked he’s coming back. I don’t think he needs the money…,” he told Foot Italia. “…I don’t agree with it. It would be a shame if he’s coming back for the money.” Notably, Pacquiao appeared in some of the biggest fights in the history of the sport against Floyd Mayweather, Juan Manuel Marquez, and more.

That said, Mario Barrios doesn’t seem to be willing to get overshadowed by the star power Manny Pacquiao brings to their fight. However, can he fend off a confident Pacquiao on fight night?