Manny Pacquiao Spoiled for Choice as Ryan Garcia Makes Confession on Potential Bout

Even at 46, the fire in Manny Pacquiao’s belly refuses to flicker out. After a majority draw against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas, the Filipino icon is showing no signs of retiring into the political wilderness or exhibition obscurity. With his team already brushing off a rematch with Barrios, other names are being tossed into the mix—Rolando Romero, Gervonta Davis, and now, re-emerging from the rumble, Ryan Garcia.

In a no-punches-pulled interview with The Ring, Garcia made his intentions as clear as a stiff jab: “I’ve been interested in fighting the legendary Manny Pacquiao for a while now. It’s something that you dream of. There were talks in the past of us fighting, and then it fell through. There is a history there. I am always up for the challenge. I would be lying if I said I am not interested. If Manny wants to throw down, let’s do it.”

Not content with mere admiration, the former interim champ went deeper, dissecting why this clash could be more fire than fantasy: “I’m a much different fighter than Barrios, and styles make fights. Barrios is not a big name, but Manny believed that he could beat Barrios and that’s why he took the fight. Manny’s style fits perfectly into my style. I’m an extremely good counter-puncher. Pacquiao knows that and that’s why most of the time he doesn’t mention me as a guy he would want to fight.”

Garcia, set to turn 27 in two weeks, is on the mend after his recent hand surgery, his second since 2021, and is already diving back into light training. But don’t confuse rehab with hesitation. But don’t mistake rehab for hesitation. “I would dominate him,” he declared. “I would capitalize on Manny’s mistakes better than other guys. I would knock him out like Juan Manuel Marquez—all due respect to the legend Manny, though.”

Pacquiao isn’t merely settling for a draw—he’s fueling his ambition. Sean Gibbons, his trusted advisor, stated to The Ring that they aim to see the boxing Hall of Famer back in the ring by his 47th birthday on December 17. With Garcia openly declaring, “I’m looking for and shooting for a fight in December… If Manny Pacquiao does want to fight me and make big money in a huge fight, then let’s do it,” the stars are aligning.

Rolly Romero eyes Manny Pacquiao clash

In the ever-swirling carousel of possible opponents for Manny Pacquiao’s next bout, one name has elbowed its way to the front of the line: Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Just days after Pacquiao’s closely contested draw with Mario Barrios, Rolando “Rolly” Romero emerged as a serious name in the mix. And if the 29-year-old gets his way, that matchup might be more than just talk—it could be reality soon. Romero, who recently secured a career-defining win over Ryan Garcia at May’s Fatal Fury event, hasn’t been shy about wanting the fight. Speaking to BoxingScene, he grinned with ambition: “A Hall of Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that?” and added, “That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?”

But this wasn’t just a playful jab—it was a sharp, calculated callout directed at one of boxing’s most iconic names. Adding to the buzz is the backing of Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s long-time advisor, who now sees Romero as the leading candidate for a December showdown.

With Gervonta Davis likely locked in for a rematch against Lamont Roach and no clear path for a Mayweather encore, Romero finds the door wide open—and he’s sprinting through it with purpose.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s fire hasn’t faded one bit. After the Barrios fight, the 46-year-old took to social media and posted: “Thank you, Lord, for keeping us safe in the ring. I want to thank my wife, my children, my family, my team and everyone who supported me during this fight.” He also tipped his hat to Barrios, calling him a “true warrior” and adding, “Even after all these years, I felt great in the ring.” With his trademark grin and a thumbs-up to reporters, Pacquiao made one thing clear: he’s not done yet. And if the stars align, Romero could be next in line.