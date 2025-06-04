Manny Pacquiao Sums Up Floyd Mayweather Fight 10 Years Later – “I Feel Sorry for the Fans”

Manny Pacquiao, often regarded as one of the best to put on the gloves, has been involved in many tough battles in his long boxing career, 72 to be exact. And at the age of 46, he is trying to add another war under his belt. However, we are not going to talk about that one now. And why not?

Because the Filipino legend has just revealed his top 5 opponents ever, and surprisingly, Floyd Mayweather does not find a mention. It is strange considering that the 2015 fight was promoted as the “Fight of the Century” and is widely considered one of the biggest boxing matches in history. Regardless, it seems like even that is not enough to crack down Manny Pacquiao’s top 5. Why? There is a reason. But, more importantly, if not Mayweather, then who is in the top 5?

Following his first public face-off with Mario Barrios ahead of the WBC welterweight championship clash on July 19, the reporters swarmed Manny Pacquiao. Elie Sekbach from ES News was also in the crowd and immediately asked, “Who are the top 5 fighters you have ever fought?”

It was a head-scratcher for PacMan. However, after much contemplation, he named six fighters: Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Antonio Margarito.

Undoubtedly, these are some of the most brutal and dangerous rivalries the boxing world has ever seen. However, as expected, Sekbach was also surprised by the absence of Floyd Mayweather’s name and further probed, “Why no Floyd Mayweather?” The Filipino legend responded without any sugarcoating.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao: Shattered dreams for boxing fans

In true Pacquiao style, the eight-division world champion did not mince his words, describing the 2015 bout as disappointing, giving much credit to Money’s tactics in the match. “Floyd Mayweather is running the whole 12 rounds, and he won the fight. How is that amazing?” he stated pointedly. He further added that as a fan, he would have felt cheated watching such a fight. “I feel sorry for the fans because the fight was boring. That’s not what the fans are expecting to us, as a fighter. As a fan, I want to see an exciting fight. Not a fashion show. Action!” he concluded boldly.

Well, Manny Pacquiao is not wrong. As much as fans were excited about this fight, especially considering the hype, the final bout left a lot to be desired. Mayweather went into his shell and put on a defensive masterclass, neutralizing Manny Pacquiao’s aggression completely. As a result, it became a tactical but uneventful night, where Mayweather only connected with 148 punches. However, that was enough, as the PacMan was only able to connect with a mere 81.

Indeed, the right shoulder injury that the eight-division champion sustained three weeks before the fight played a huge role in the outcome. The injury aggravated during the bout, affecting the Kibawe-born puncher’s aggression. As a result, despite being a technical masterclass, this bout lacked what other PacMan’s fights had—heart. Manny Pacquiao’s bouts are usually filled with drama, guts, and lots of action, something this bout completely lacked, combined with the years of hype and a record-breaking PPV price, no wonder the 46-year-old doesn’t consider Mayweather among his top 5 opponents.

Do you think the Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather clash fell short of expectations? Do chime in with your thoughts down below.